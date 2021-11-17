REVIEW: Lin-Manuel Miranda shows how 'Rent' emerged in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

Lin-Manuel Miranda owes a debt of gratitude to “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson and, in “Tick, Tick…Boom!”, he pays it back fully.

The musical, a show Larson did before he hit on the concept for “Rent,” basically chronicles the creative process – how a struggling composer writes, sells and lives. It’s Larson’s story, but told through the lens of a show within a film.

For “Rent”-heads, it’s a much better take on the bohemian lifestyle than the one that ultimately emerged on screen as "Rent." We see Jonathan (Andrew Garfield), paying the rent by working at a diner, sharing an apartment to cut the cost of living and struggling with the push/pull of a relationship with a dancer (Alexandra Shipp).

Miranda, who directed, begins like he’s shooting a documentary, then launches into the show-within-a-show. Written by Steven Levenson (the Tony-winning playwright behind “Dear Evan Hansen”), the revision has plenty of Easter eggs that theater fans can savor. In addition to a “who’s who” in a diner number (Quick! Spot the “Hamilton” stars!), it hints at songs that found their way into “Rent.” Even the characters are “Rent” adjacent.

Struggling to finish his first big musical – a space odyssey that’s overly ambitious – Jonathan’s unsure whether he can continue to put life on hold just to feed his musical theater dream. It’s a great way to look at the uncertainty thousands of musical theater grads face each year. And, yet, there’s the hint of brilliance that keeps this going. Stephen Sondheim is a character (Bradley Whitford plays him); workshop participants show how difficult it is to get backing.

Garfield, a newcomer to the musical world, does a fine job singing, moving and kvetching. He helps us understand the angst and, in one neat swimming sequence, shows how inspiration can arrive.

Shipp’s character, however, isn’t as understanding as she needs to be. Offered a contract to teach in the Berkshires, she wants Jonathan to pack up and move there with her. When he becomes preoccupied with other things (like his own career), she becomes frustrated. As a fellow artist, she shouldn’t put him in this position. But then, “Tick, Tick” wouldn’t have its moments of remorse.

Robin de Jesus (as Jonathan’s friend who does leave the business) is much more understanding. He offers employment, shows a bit of the good life and reveals what matters most in all situations.

While none of the musical’s songs have the staying power of “Seasons of Love,” they propel the story and serve the film’s purpose.

Miranda isn’t just an astute student of theater. He’s also a fan of film. “Tick, Tick” has homages to that world, too. When the front of a diner pops down, we can see the effect Gene Kelly and others had on him.

A touching tribute, “Tick, Tick…Boom!” will bring tears in several places and an appreciation for Jonathan Larson that even a Pulitzer Prize couldn’t.

