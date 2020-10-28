REVIEW: 'Love & Monsters' boasts plenty of fun (and plot holes)

After zipping through “Maze Runner,” Dylan O’Brien finds it a little tougher surviving an apocalypse in “Love and Monsters.”

Here, he’s not an alpha male but the guy who can cook a pretty good meal for those quarantined in a bunker. When he hears from a girlfriend on the radio, he makes the impulsive decision to reunite with her. Never mind the giant-sized beasts that roam the earth. He thinks he can make the 85-mile trek.

Funnier than you’d think, “Love and Monsters” shows how plucky one can be, particularly since 95 percent of the world’s humans were wiped out when officials tried to stop an incoming asteroid. The toxic fallout turned animals into monsters, humans into isolated beings, living in ant-like colonies.

What director Michael Matthews doesn’t address is why humans weren’t supersized and why O’Brien’s Joel would actually think a girl would wait for him. The lust for companionship forces his hand and gets him outside the bunker and into proximity with all sorts of ‘50s-era creatures. He learns how to defend himself, too, (shades of “The Hunger Games”) and bond with a dog named Boy.