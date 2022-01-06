REVIEW: Low-key 'Tender Bar' gives Ben Affleck a chance to chew a little scenery

If “Hillbilly Elegy” hadn’t gone off into so many directions, it might have looked like “The Tender Bar.”

Similarly tracking a young boy’s influences, the new film is more hopeful, less determined to target its villains.

Here, a 9-year-old (Daniel Ranieri) is befriended by an uncle (Ben Affleck), who works at a bar and dispenses more advice than Ann Landers. “I always tell you the truth,” he tells young J.R.

When the boy shows an interest in reading, Uncle Charlie shows him a wall of books and isn’t afraid to encourage his dreams. J.R.’s mom (Lily Rabe), meanwhile, wants him to go to Harvard or Yale – not to read books, but to get the kind of degree that would make his absent father, a disc jockey, pay attention.

Directed by George Clooney, “The Tender Bar” has a Rob Reiner feel to it. It’s soft and fuzzy around the edges and doesn’t quite seep into the darkness of “A Bronx Tale.”

Here, the problems are less severe: Dad promises to take J.R. to a ball game and doesn’t show. Mom is dependent on her family to make it through a day. School has a father/son event and J.R. doesn’t have someone to take him.

Only Charlie, who rules a place called The Dickens, has the staying power to support the young boy. When he’s ready to make those college applications, Charlie is there – and does a great job reading the letter from Yale.

Tye Sheridan then takes over as J.R. and shows how his interest in people-watching can manifest into a writing job. He gets a girlfriend, too, brushes up against her snooty parents and has to figure out how he can maneuver his way into reporting at The New York Times.

Based on J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, “The Tender Bar” has sweet moments for all its actors and a showcase role for Affleck. He grabs it by the neck but there’s always a sense things will work out. Had an unknown played the part, “The Tender Bar” might have been more of a guessing game.

Rabe is good, too, as the mom who hasn’t quite gotten over the man who left. And Ranieri and Sheridan are just fine as the impressionable boy/man growing up in this world.

Excise the swearing and “The Tender Bar” could have worked on the Lifetime channel.

Clooney’s direction is nothing to write home about (pardon the cliché), but it never gets in the way or tries to make this more than a look back. He gets the ‘70s trappings just right and doesn’t try to stop Affleck from being a little larger than life.

“The Tender Bar” is as low-key and non-political as Clooney gets.

