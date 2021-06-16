REVIEW: 'Luca' explores the depths of friendship and acceptance

The old “fish out of water” concept takes hold in “Luca,” a charming coming-of-age story that uses animation to its fullest.

Set under the sea, it follows a young sea monster (tad?) named Luca (Jacob Tremblay) who’s interested in the world up above. When he reaches the surface, he isn’t scaly and disgusting. He looks like a human boy. Undetected, he can enjoy the spoils of the Italian Riviera and be treated like any number of kids interested in entering a tri-whatever competition (that involves biking, swimming and eating).

Making friends with Alberto (Jack Dylan Glazer), a similarly afflicted sea monster, he experiences the joys of the world “The Little Mermaid” pined for. Up where they run, Luca and Alberto befriend an Italian girl named Giulia (Emma Berman) who is determined to take home the Portorosso Cup. With each contributing a leg of the race, they figure they can win.

The three train, talk about life and wonder what lies beyond. Theirs is a super-bonding experience, set in a world the folks at Pixar haven’t explored. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, it has plenty of Italian touchstones, even though most folks speak in unaccented English. When Luca’s parents (nicely voiced by Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) surface, they discover some of the same wonders and begin to see what it is their son wants.

