REVIEW: 'Mack & Rita' wastes time -- yours and Diane Keaton's

If you learn anything from “Mack and Rita,” it’s just how little influencers do.

In the course of fostering a second career, Rita (Diane Keaton) agrees to be a “glam-ma” for companies, showing up at openings, taking a Pilates class and, basically, existing. In exchange, she gets upwards of $100,000.

Really? For going to parties?

That’s the eye-opening aspect of this dull film. Otherwise, it’s “Freaky Friday” for another generation. The switch happens when 30-year-old Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) goes to a bachelorette party and lets a healer work his magic while she’s in an old tanning bed. When she wakes up, she’s a 70-year-old.

Since she loved her own grandma, Mack (now played by Keaton, who becomes “Rita”) decides to test the waters and see what it’s like to walk in someone else’s heels. She gets enough courage, too, to talk to the hunky guy who lives in her building (Dustin Milligan) and discovers what senior citizens do during the day. (In short, they drink.)

Rita becomes friends with a pack of bottle tippers who just whine about the lives they lead. When she leans into the influencing gig, they’re mildly interested but unwilling to follow her lead. Meanwhile, Mack’s best friend’s wedding day is approaching and she has to make a big decision – earn $100,000 at an opening or go to the wedding. She believes she can do both, but you know how that goes.

Following the path of least resistance, director Katie Aselton doesn’t even have Rita tell Carla (Taylour Paige) what she’s trying to do. It devolves into a big mess and requires another intervention to set things straight.

What’s remarkable about this film is that Keaton produced it. Considering actresses of a certain age complain about the kinds of roles they’re offered, you’d think she’d be an advocate for something better than this.

“Mack and Rita” undervalues one generation (when did 70 become ancient?) and overvalues another. The whole influencer career is oversold and the clothes Keaton wears are nothing more than variations on her own wardrobe.

While Lail has some brief fun in the film’s beginning, she’s gone for most of the movie and doesn’t get a chance to really act.

Nothing anyone says is remotely funny and the relationship between Keaton and Milligan is so creepy you’ll wonder what might have prompted someone to write it. While there could be enough here to mine about generational differences, it’s left untouched. “Mack and Rita” settles for clichés and pratfalls when it should achieve more.

Maybe the worst film of the year, “Mack and Rita” doesn’t even deserve a post in your “pocket computer photo album,” or whatever seniors are calling cellphones these days.