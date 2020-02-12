REVIEW: Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' exhausts with voiceovers

Harley Quinn is not the jokester you’d expect her to be.

In “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” she talks over everything – even action sequences, which explains why the Joker dumped her.

A side sequel of sorts to “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey” lets Harley (again, Margot Robbie) take on a Gotham City baddie named Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). He runs a seedy club, deals in illegal substances and, like most of the villains in town, wants to rule the world.

He has his sights set on a big diamond that has fallen into the hands of Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), a young pickpocket. Harley has to track her down and deliver the goods.

Soon, we learn others are hot for the ice. Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) comes from a family that owned it. She wants to retrieve it to get revenge on those who killed her parents and siblings. (Wielding a crossbow, she shoots her way into the spotlight, giving others ample opportunity to make jokes about Robin Hood, bows and arrows and her aim.)