REVIEW: 'Marry Me' lets Jennifer Lopez show real pitfalls of fame

There are two ways to look at Jennifer Lopez’s new film, “Marry Me” – as a chick flick romance or as an insightful study of social media and its pressures.

One works, the other doesn’t.

Oddly, that dip into the world of influencers, live posts and endorsements is pretty good. Director Kat Coiro shows how a superstar singer (Lopez) has every inch of her life sponsored, even her upcoming wedding. To maximize those hits (and reach an audience of 20 million), Kat Valdez and her fiancé Bastian (Maluma) have decided to wed on a New York concert stage. There, she’ll wear an elaborate gown, sing their duet, “Marry Me” and say the words that haven’t exactly spelled romantic success.

Just before she’s about to ascend the stage, Kat sees a TMZ post (natch) about Bastian cheating on her. Rather than put the brakes on the wedding, she gets to the “I do” stage, dumps the boyfriend and, randomly, picks a man out of the audience holding a “Marry me” sign.

A divorced dad and math teacher, Charlie Gilbert's (Owen Wilson) there largely to make his daughter think he’s cooler than most mathletes. When the audience goads him into marrying someone he doesn’t know, he does.

And then? It’s a matter of maximizing the viral moment and meeting cute.

Coiro, thankfully, doesn’t try to dupe anyone. Both “newlyweds” know this is a short-term arrangement done for publicity.

But then, she actually shows some interest in his life and understands what an insular life she has been leading. While some of the bits are far-fetched (Kat doesn’t realize you have to put the lid on a juicer before you turn the “on” button), the sentiment is clear: She has become too dependent on others making decisions.

Gilbert’s situation is a little more complex. Fairly blank in terms of personality, he lumps along relying on a Gump-ish charm that seems naïve at best. She introduces him to her high-stakes world; he brings her back down to earth with his nerdy math club.

Coiro borrows bits from “Pretty Woman” and other films just to remind audiences this is a romance, then pumps up the business side of show. The latter is a telling look into superstardom and one of the few films to expose a bit of Lopez most fans don’t get to see.

When J. Lo’s Kat tries to be coy and cute, “Marry Me” fizzles; when she pulls out a cart of free Coach bags, she’s much more interesting.

The film’s songs – presumably written to convey what the script hasn’t – are fairly good. Lopez sings them with conviction and hints at a better film that could be lurking.

Wilson, however, was such a wrong choice for her accidental husband it’s hard not to ignore the lighting and grooming tricks Coiro has employed to make this seem plausible.

He ambles through the film; she struts.

As a Valentine’s Day venture, it’s cute enough; as a mathematical problem, “Marry Me” doesn’t add up.

