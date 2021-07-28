REVIEW: Matt Damon underplays to great effect in 'Stillwater'

Directed by Tom McCarthy, “Stillwater” (a title that works on so many levels) moves slowly, but stealthily. It edges toward one kind of film, then veers into another. It also serves as a gateway for “Taken” fans looking to expand their reach.

Using his Tommy Lee Jones voice, Damon does plenty with few words and even fewer gestures. He has a great relationship with Siauvaud and a budding one with Cottin that could have made this a relationship drama, not a rescue one. When he asks others to pray, his intention is heartfelt, not calculating. He’s a simple man caught up in a complex situation. When he hurts, it seems real.

In play with Breslin, he’s the typical “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do” dad. But he hides his awkwardness with a desire to do whatever she says.

McCarthy helps the audience feel his awkwardness just by letting conversations around him unfold in French. He catches on. But you can sense this is how it would be if you plucked someone from the Midwest and plopped him down in a foreign country.

Because the film has a mystery to solve, McCarthy puts opportunity in Bill’s path. Bill then has to make a decision and, frankly, live with it. Debate his actions all you will but don’t fault the motive.

“Stillwater” rewards its audience for paying attention. But Damon surprises even when viewers don’t. His performance is so solid it should be remembered at awards time. "Stillwater" confirms less is definitely more.

