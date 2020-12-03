REVIEW: Meryl Streep has fun at 'The Prom'; others, um, don't

Yes, Virginia, there is a Broadway. It lives in our hearts and, now, it thrives on Netflix, thanks to Ryan Murphy’s all-too-glossy adaptation of “The Prom.”
Part “Wicked,” part “Grease” and all ham, the movie musical reminds you why you love to see triple threats exhaust themselves for the better part of three hours.
Daunted when their show, “Eleanor the Musical,” closes, two overwrought stage stars decide to jumpstart their careers by helping a high school girl plead her case for an all-inclusive prom.
Hopping on a “Godspell” tour bus, two-time Tony winner Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and co-star Barry Glickman (James Corden) join forces with Juilliard grad (and part-time bartender) Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells) and dancer Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman) to turn this into a cause celebre, complete with celebrities.
The folks in Edgewater, Indiana, however, aren’t buying. They have little in common with the actors and don’t really want to change.
Never mind that Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) just wants to take her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) to prom.
The film pops with jaw-dropping dances (a promposal number and a mall event are particularly good) and a red state/blue state showdown between the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington, say what?) and the school principal (Keegan-Michael Key). She says her freedoms are being trampled; he says the PTA stance isn’t fair to all people.
To make a splash, the visitors enlist plenty of local helpers and, in the process, discover self-serving moves don’t serve anyone. Murphy's work is definitely a CliffsNotes version of the stage original, particularly since threads of the story are laid bare.
Streep plays the diva to the hilt, plopping down two Tonys when she checks in at an Edgewater motel, assuming it’s going to help her get a suite. Corden’s Glickman sees himself in Emma and tries to help her avoid the pitfalls he made when he was a teenager. While Kidman is underused, Rannells gets several big showy numbers that demonstrate why Broadway actors are so darned good.
Murphy moves this along like he’s trying to get out of town. He doesn’t stop to address some of the script’s shortcomings but still manages to make several pointed observations. The Broadway version gave Washington’s character more ammunition; the film one lets her hit and run.
Pellman and DeBose are good, but it’s Streep, Rannells and Key who deliver.
They come through in every scene, spiking this “Prom” when it needs it the most.
Corden, who’s miscast, has been given a redemption scene that falls flat, particularly when we discover who’s playing his mom.
The film’s ages are off, too. Corden and Streep are as mismatched as Streep and Key.
While Casey Nicholaw’s choreography is still here, this “Prom” lacks the goofiness of the Broadway one.
That wowed with its speed; this just blurs.
Considering we’ve almost gone a year without live theatrical events, “The Prom” is a curtain raiser on what, hopefully, will be a better year.
It’s not the opener it could have been but it gets the job done.
"The Prom" airs in December on Netflix.
