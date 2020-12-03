REVIEW: Meryl Streep has fun at 'The Prom'; others, um, don't

The folks in Edgewater, Indiana, however, aren’t buying. They have little in common with the actors and don’t really want to change.

Never mind that Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) just wants to take her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) to prom.

The film pops with jaw-dropping dances (a promposal number and a mall event are particularly good) and a red state/blue state showdown between the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington, say what?) and the school principal (Keegan-Michael Key). She says her freedoms are being trampled; he says the PTA stance isn’t fair to all people.

To make a splash, the visitors enlist plenty of local helpers and, in the process, discover self-serving moves don’t serve anyone. Murphy's work is definitely a CliffsNotes version of the stage original, particularly since threads of the story are laid bare.

Streep plays the diva to the hilt, plopping down two Tonys when she checks in at an Edgewater motel, assuming it’s going to help her get a suite. Corden’s Glickman sees himself in Emma and tries to help her avoid the pitfalls he made when he was a teenager. While Kidman is underused, Rannells gets several big showy numbers that demonstrate why Broadway actors are so darned good.