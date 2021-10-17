REVIEW: Michelle Cann does Florence Price proud at symphony concert

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra opened its 106th season Saturday with an exuberant double-header – one that paid tribute to a little-known female Black composer and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

In the process, concertgoers got a chance to discover the warmth of pianist Michelle Cann and the versatility of oboist Jeff Paul.

Both figured into Cann’s featured piece, Piano Concerto in One Movement by Florence Price.

All-but-forgotten, Price composed a challenging work that might have been a dandy movie score. Cann rolled over the keys with great vigor and showed just how detailed Price’s writing was.

As an encore, she offered “Troubled Water,” a piece written by Price’s student Margaret Bonds. It too revealed depth and made one want to take a deep dive into Price’s work.

In the Concerto, Paul toyed with stealing Cann’s spotlight with almost hymn-like moments.

Cann, though, was such a consummate entertainer she couldn’t be ignored. Her beautiful flourishes made Price seem just as important as the Gershwins.

In the second act, Beethoven’s Seventh was preceded by an essential background setter from Music Conductor Ryan Haskins. He told about the symphony’s premiere and the challenging life of its composer. That helped understand some of the music’s complexity and precision. Paul got a workout here, too, guiding the music in interesting ways. The symphony also gave the strings standout moments, a display of precision by timpanist Darin Wadley and some impressive moves from Haskins.

Because last season didn’t bring the entire orchestra together (sections were featured in each outing), it was easy to forget just how full it can sound.

Saturday’s return provided that heft and signaled more to come in a season packed with variety.

Next up: Tchaikovsky's Sixth on Nov. 13, also at the Orpheum Theatre.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.