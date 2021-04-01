REVIEW: Michelle Pfeiffer brings life to sluggish 'French Exit'

“French Exit” raises an “end-of-life” conversation but it never gets past the introductions.

Largely, that’s because director Azazel Jacobs packs much of the film with quirky characters who are just as unrealistic as its lead – a once-rich widow who decides to go to Paris and live there until the money runs out.

Michelle Pfeiffer – who’s always good – plays the haughty Frances Price, a woman who would rather die than admit she’s broke. Highly theatrical, Pfeiffer breezes through every situation and never looks back at the destruction in her wake.

For son Malcolm (Lucas Hedges), that’s good because he has no clue what he’ll do without her. Also bound for Paris, he helps fritter away the remaining money they have and bond with folks they meet on the boat to Europe. Also on board: a cat Frances believes is her late husband reincarnated.

The three move into a friend’s apartment, meet an odd collection of neighbors and try to contact the dead for some kind of direction. Meanwhile, that stack of cash Frances has in a closet starts dwindling. Will she look for a replacement source? Or will she just end it all when it goes away?