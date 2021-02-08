REVIEW: 'Minari' grows on you in a very special way

“Minari” may look like the story of immigrants trying to fit in, but it’s really everyone’s story about assimilation.

Through the Korean family – who move from Los Angeles to Arkansas – we can see our own moments of hesitation, want and frustration.

Convinced he will never be able to give his wife and children more than food and shelter, Jacob (Steven Yeun) moves them to Arkansas where he hopes to begin farming.

This alarms his wife, Monica (Han Ye-ri), who doesn’t want to go where there isn’t a sense of community. She balks, but goes and then brings her mother, Soonja (Yuh-Jung Youn), from Korea to live with them.

Instantly, the children realize grandma isn’t like other grandmas. “She smells like Korea,” young David (Alan S. Kim) says. Worse, she guzzles Mountain Dew and does little to ease their discomfort.

Because the two have to share a room, grandma and grandson bond, approaching this “new normal” in a different way. She brought minari seeds to the United States and plants them near water where it can thrive.

Dad, meanwhile, struggles to get his farm going. He thinks there’s money in growing Korean vegetables. Without irrigation, however, it’s likely his crops will fail.