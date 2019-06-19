With “Late Night,” Mindy Kaling tells more truths than network execs may want.
Pulling back the curtain on a fading late night talk show, she shows how inbred writing staffs can be, how disloyal network presidents are and how fleeting stardom can be even for those at the very top.
“Late Night” isn’t a valentine to the world that once was, but to the world that could be.
Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), an icon in the stratosphere of Jay, Johnny and the Jimmys, has been targeted by the network’s no-nonsense president (Amy Ryan). An unhinged comic (Ike Barinholtz) is waiting in the wings and it’s just a matter of time.
Newbury, however, isn’t one to go down without a fight, so she vows to shake things up. She fires a writer and immediately begins looking for a new one. Enter: Molly (Kaling), a wannabe who lucks her way into the big leagues – perhaps the film’s most head-scratching moment.
Still, Molly becomes the writing room’s first woman and a real game changer for the others, most of all Katherine.
Director Nisha Ganatra doesn’t make it easy on the newbie, particularly when she gets within breathing distance of her boss. She does, however, have ideas that could give the talk show host a different vibe.
Turning her weaknesses into strengths, the staff sees change but there’s still the network decision to overturn.
Kaling (who says she wrote this for Thompson) comes up with a clever way to approach it.
Thompson finds every beat Kaling composes and produces a character who’s not quite as unapproachable as Meryl Streep’s in “The Devil Wears Prada” or as cutting as Bette Davis’ in “All About Eve.” Katherine is a woman caught in a world she helped create.
Thompson, in a multi-layered performance, does some of her best work in quiet, domestic scenes with her ailing husband (John Lithgow), who wisely stays out of the spotlight. As imperious as she may seem, Katherine has flaws and that’s where Kaling’s writing prowess kicks into gear.
In supporting roles, we see plenty of Kaling’s TV pals and, yes, they deliver. Reid Scott is among the best as the head writer who’s even less willing than Newbury to change course.
“Late Night” isn’t stuffed with laughs but it does expose plenty of humanity. Molly could have been given more backstory; the other writers might have been more distinctive. Katherine, though, is an exclamation point in a questionable world. Look for Thompson’s performance to be considered among the year’s best.