REVIEW: Minions get shortchanged in 'Rise of Gru'

The minions may get top billing in their latest film but they're overwhelmed by the villain-in-training, Gru.

Set in the 1970s, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” tries to show how evil took hold and sent him on a path to join the Vicious 6, a group of evildoers who are in search of their version of the infinity stones.

The minions? They’re something of an afterthought, tagging along and doing their leader’s bidding. While they get the biggest laughs (Kevin, Stuart and Bob stand out), they’re not really the focus of anything. Like the Three Stooges, they bumble around until something of a resolution is reached.

Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) starts with small crimes (releasing a smoke bomb in “Jaws” so he and his friends can get seats), then ramps up to take on the Anti-Villains League. It’s “Bad Gru Rising,” if you will.

So many ‘70s songs glut the soundtrack you think they’re driving the story, not the characters. Linda Ronstadt gets more than a shout-out with “You’re No Good." “Can’t Always Get What You Want” slips in before the last montage runs.

Julie Andrews returns, too, as Gru’s mom but she’s woefully underused – just like the minions. While it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize the villain wannabe is suffering from a lack of attention, there’s really no place for him in a film that should have been an origins story for the minions. Why are they yellow? Where is their home? What language are they speaking? What’s with the one- and two-eyed versions?

Fans have so many questions it’s hard to sit still for a game of Whack-a-Minion when this film could have done more.

Directed by Kyle Balda, “Rise of Gru” has a good concept in a great era, but it disappears just as soon as the 15 gags tossed out at a writing session have been used. Then, it launches into some “Kung Fu Panda” stuff that’s obviously designed to capture an overseas film market. When the Vicious 6 start shape-shifting, “Rise of Gru” is anything but.

Alan Arkin gets a decent turn as Gru’s mentor but he, too, looks like another committee member’s motion.

By the time a minion choir gets to sing, it’s not clear what has transpired. Beyond learning their names, the Vicious 6 don’t have much identity. They don’t separate much, either, which makes them just as blend-able as the minions.

Had the film focused on Bob, Kevin and Stuart, it might have built this into a franchise – one that didn’t need Gru and could fuel dozens of short subjects.

As a “Despicable Me” adjunct, it’s just a way to market a theme park lure without actually investing in something that’s attractive.

“Can’t Always Get What You Want”? That might have been a better subtitle for this outing.