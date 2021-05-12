REVIEW: 'Mitchells vs. the Machines' offers plenty of family fun

If you thought it was hard waiting in line at a theme park, you haven’t had a next-level vacation like the Mitchells.

On their way to take daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) to school in California, they’re faced with stopping a robot invasion.

In the likable Netflix film, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” a new version of a tech assistant (think: Alexa or Siri) is about to replace the longstanding one, PAL. Rather than go quietly, PAL (nicely voiced by Olivia Colman) decides to turn the robots on their humans. And, sure enough, it’s a battle to the finish, particularly since Katie’s dad Rick (Danny McBride) isn’t all that savvy with smartphones.

As the robots march through the world (not unlike Stormtroopers), the Mitchells have to think quickly to thwart PAL’s game plan. That means everything from dad’s favorite screwdriver to their dog Monchi will be pressed into service.

Director Michael Rianda does a great job planting seeds of discontent in an early segment that shows how Katie uses technology to foster her passion – filmmaking. We get to see the family members interact, particularly when Monchi is the star of “Dog Cop.” When trouble meets their sticker-laden car, we have a good idea where it’s headed.