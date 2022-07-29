REVIEW: 'Nope' offers great theories about those things that can't be explained

The next time your Wi-Fi goes down or your lights flicker, think of Jordan Peele.

In his new film, “Nope,” he offers an explanation – one related to aliens – and it makes more sense than “you need a new router.”

Those unexplainable moments hit a brother and sister (who train horses for the movies) when they notice plenty of odd behavior at their ranch. Nearby, an amusement park designed to look like an Old West town has similar problems. It’s run by a former child star (Steven Yeun) who recalls an experience when he was on a hit television series. Could this just be a coincidence? Or do wild storms really drop odd objects from the sky?

Peele keeps everyone off guard for much of the film. He uses those expositional moments as a way to connect the two (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) to the start of the movie industry. His is an interesting theory that pulls others in, including a tech nerd named Angel (Brandon Perea) and a veteran cinematographer (Michael Wincott). The four believe they can prove there are aliens among us if they can just get a photo.

But how—particularly since cell service drops, electricity goes out and any logical means of recording isn’t possible.

They come up with possible solutions and a lot of tech store purchases. When strange things continue to happen, they consider timing, placement and impact. Should they look to the sky? Or try to stay focused on the job at hand?

The first half of “Nope” tosses out lots of answers. The second half lets you see how they’re put into play.

Peele uses his technical pros to good effect and gives cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema a chance to paint incredible pictures. Still, the signs are there.

Peele gets a few social statements in as well and makes us realize our biggest enemies could be the unseen ones. “Nope” may have too many background sequences that appear to go nowhere. But on second viewing, they become the puzzle pieces you need to understand the powerful second half.

Kaluuya is always good (and he gets to utter the title at just the right time); Palmer is a welcome addition to his rep company. But it’s Perea who surprises. In little ways, he’s the answer man and also the one who could be the most vulnerable.

“Nope” surmises about the siblings’ ancestors and makes a strong case for the start of the movie industry. Film students, undoubtedly, will fact-check the factoid, giving cinema classes plenty to debate in the fall semester.

Like “Jaws” and the original “Jurassic Park,” this doesn’t fit in the horror film category. It has elements of intensity, but it’s not a low-budget way to scare audiences.

Even Steven Spielberg would have to admit, “Nope” is one of the best close encounters we’ve had with aliens. Peele’s suggestions make sense. Best of all, they entertain thoroughly.