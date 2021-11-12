REVIEW: 'Old Henry' brings back old-school westerns in a stunning way

If someone was left bleeding with a big bag of money, you’d immediately call the authorities, right?

But what if you were in an era where there are no phones, no emergency services, no regular law enforcement?

You trust your gut – or at least that’s what an Oklahoma Territory farmer named Henry does in the new western, “Old Henry.”

Played by Tim Blake Nelson, Henry takes the man (Scott Haze) into his home, tends his wounds and – for good measure – ties him up. Three others (including one with a badge, played by Stephen Dorff) were responsible for the injuries and could be telling the truth when they come calling to Henry’s house.

Still, Henry has learned to trust no one, particularly since his son, Wyatt (Gavin Lewis), could be caught in the middle. He doesn’t admit to anything and steels himself when the three return.

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, “Old Henry” seems like one of those slow-burn dramas John Wayne or James Stewart embraced. But there’s something more here that doesn’t emerge until the end. Then, Ponciroli’s cautious approach makes utter sense.

His cinematography is pretty clever, too. Shooting from floor level, photographer John Matysiak makes the cabin seem oh-so claustrophobic. Meanwhile, the farm’s exterior is so broad you wonder if more folks are lying in wait.

Key to all this is the relationship between Nelson and Lewis. They play by the rules, but Lewis keeps nudging his father to take decisive action. Dad holds back and plays such a great poker hand the final reveal is something you never might have considered.

Nelson is such a great actor he could step into Robert Duvall’s boots and pull off any number of period pieces. He partners well with others, too (country singer Trace Adkins is here, too) and has enough suspicion when Dorff comes around we can’t help but wonder what lies over the hill.

While old-school westerns haven’t been prolific in recent years (their stories have been adapted into space odysseys), they don’t offer characters easy outs in tough situations.

This is one that easily says, “What would you do?” if confronted with good and bad and you couldn’t decide which was which.

A dense story in a compact setting, “Old Henry” is a strong film that keeps its secrets close to the vest but plays every card in exactly the right order.

