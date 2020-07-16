REVIEW: 'Palm Springs' lets Cristin Milioti shine in wacky look at romance

Andy Samberg is growing out of his goofiness and, luckily, he has Cristin Milioti to help him along the way.
In the offbeat “Palm Springs,” he’s a guy caught in a time loop, just looking for a way out. When he meets the maid of honor (Milioti) at an endless wedding, he perks up and surmises this “Groundhog Day” existence might not be so bad.
Together, the two plot revenge, enjoy a dance break and try to escape the clutches of an arrow-wielding mad man (J.K. Simmons). It’s all very Warner Bros. cartoonish, with Simmons serving as Wile E. Coyote and Samberg and Milioti as his road runners.
During the course of their rewound days, however, the two realize they could devise an exit strategy that would get them away from the wedding and onto new adventures.
Director Max Barbakow throws plenty at them (arrows included) and they never flinch. Milioti, in particular, is great standing up to and with Samberg. She has that sister of the bride weariness that works, particularly when the groom (Tyler Hoechlin) is revealed to be less-than-upstanding.
As each layer is peeled away, “Palm Springs” shows just how phony people can be, how fleeting moments are. When the two embrace authenticity, they see just how special life really is.
There’s a lot you could unpack from “Palm Springs” (it bears watching more than once) but a first viewing should be devoted to figuring out the toe-to-toe bond between the two stars. It’s remarkable. On second viewing, look at those wacky supporting characters. Dale Dickey is particularly good as a woman at the bar who cuts through the gloss.
Bright and sunny, “Palm Springs” could have been repetitious and exhausting. Instead, it’s a wakeup call for everyone worn down by a pandemic. As Groundhog Day as these last few months have been, this film says it doesn’t have to be a struggle if you just approach it in the right way.
Milioti, who first hit the radar in “How I Met Your Mother,” should be the new go-to for countless rom-coms. She doesn’t just glide through the fairy tale. She writes her own happy ending. The idea that she can scare Samberg is remarkable. And, yes, she gets the laughs.
Simmons, the best supporting actor in just about any film, rises to his own challenge as this one’s supposed villain. He doesn’t back down, either, and has lots of fun playing in Samberg’s world.
“Palm Springs” isn’t an easy film to watch, but it does grow on you. Like a wedding reception with an open bar, it just needs an open mind.
