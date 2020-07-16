REVIEW: 'Palm Springs' lets Cristin Milioti shine in wacky look at romance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andy Samberg is growing out of his goofiness and, luckily, he has Cristin Milioti to help him along the way.

In the offbeat “Palm Springs,” he’s a guy caught in a time loop, just looking for a way out. When he meets the maid of honor (Milioti) at an endless wedding, he perks up and surmises this “Groundhog Day” existence might not be so bad.

Together, the two plot revenge, enjoy a dance break and try to escape the clutches of an arrow-wielding mad man (J.K. Simmons). It’s all very Warner Bros. cartoonish, with Simmons serving as Wile E. Coyote and Samberg and Milioti as his road runners.

During the course of their rewound days, however, the two realize they could devise an exit strategy that would get them away from the wedding and onto new adventures.

Director Max Barbakow throws plenty at them (arrows included) and they never flinch. Milioti, in particular, is great standing up to and with Samberg. She has that sister of the bride weariness that works, particularly when the groom (Tyler Hoechlin) is revealed to be less-than-upstanding.

As each layer is peeled away, “Palm Springs” shows just how phony people can be, how fleeting moments are. When the two embrace authenticity, they see just how special life really is.