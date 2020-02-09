REVIEW: 'Parasite' makes Oscar history; actors ramble

Singer/actress Janelle Monae opened the show with a production number that hit so many topics it was hard to track all of them. Eminem showed up, too, and presented the song that he didn’t sing when he won the Oscar in 2003. Because it had its share of profanities, it was bleeped repeatedly. The intro to it was a bit janky – songs that “transformed their films.” Nice, but most of the songs used were ones that were “borrowed” for the films, not written for them.

Outside of “Parasite’s” big Best Picture win, the only real surprise was “Jojo Rabbit” getting Best Adapted Screenplay. Smart money was on “Little Women” but that took home only one prize – Best Costumes.

Because it lacked focus (a host was needed), this year’s Academy Awards rambled as much as Zellweger and Phoenix. Someone like Jimmy Kimmel or Ellen DeGeneres could have prevented some of the train wrecks and made more of its wins.

The best bit: James Corden and Rebel Wilson coming out in “Cats” costumes for Best Visual Effects.

Biggest oversight: Luke Perry wasn’t included in the “In Memoriam” segment, even though he was in one of the Best Picture nominees, “Once Upon a Time.”

Biggest gulp: Red Carpet host Billy Porter called Michael Strahan "Michael Strayhard" and his co-host Lily Aldridge had absolutely nothing to ask the stars who stopped by to see her.

