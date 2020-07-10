REVIEW: Parts of Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' are real snooze-worthy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there’s ever a Mount Rushmore of actors, Tom Hanks will be right up there with Gregory Peck.

Increasingly noble in each picture he does, he hits the tipping point with “Greyhound,” an adaptation of C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.”

In this World War II drama, Hanks plays Capt. Ernest Krause, a longtime military man who gets his first command with a ship (code name: Greyhound) that’s designed to protect 37 merchant vessels through a particularly treacherous area of the North Atlantic. There, surveillance can’t tell if the Germans are lurking, so he has to make smart decisions.

Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay, embraces a lot of military jargon in the process, spouting coordinates and commands with abandon, while relying on archaic tools (a pencil, anyone?) to plot his course.

It’s fun to watch the gut instinct power play, but all too often director Aaron Schneider holds his camera on Hanks’ face just to contrast the action outside. In the cramped command post, plenty of nameless figures do his bidding, while mere feet away torpedoes are racing through the water. The action sequences are good, but they look like they should have been attached to a different film.