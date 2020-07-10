REVIEW: Parts of Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' are real snooze-worthy

If there’s ever a Mount Rushmore of actors, Tom Hanks will be right up there with Gregory Peck.
Increasingly noble in each picture he does, he hits the tipping point with “Greyhound,” an adaptation of C.S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.”
In this World War II drama, Hanks plays Capt. Ernest Krause, a longtime military man who gets his first command with a ship (code name: Greyhound) that’s designed to protect 37 merchant vessels through a particularly treacherous area of the North Atlantic. There, surveillance can’t tell if the Germans are lurking, so he has to make smart decisions.
Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay, embraces a lot of military jargon in the process, spouting coordinates and commands with abandon, while relying on archaic tools (a pencil, anyone?) to plot his course.
It’s fun to watch the gut instinct power play, but all too often director Aaron Schneider holds his camera on Hanks’ face just to contrast the action outside. In the cramped command post, plenty of nameless figures do his bidding, while mere feet away torpedoes are racing through the water. The action sequences are good, but they look like they should have been attached to a different film.
“Greyhound” has too many concepts floating around. Is it about the man? The mission? The danger?
It’s never clear, even when the action sequences heat up.
“Greyhound” boasts a never-ending musical score that often has to provide the excitement that we don’t see.
Hanks embraces the little moments (Krause wears slippers his girlfriend gave him, forgets to eat) but isn’t afraid to sound like he’s conducting a class in military history. As a result, “Greyhound” has several snooze-worthy sections.
If you’re not a military buff, you’ll wonder why so much time is spent with minutiae.
While there’s a slight relationship with the sailor bringing Krause his meals, there’s not enough of a secondary story for anyone to stand out.
Elisabeth Shue is top-billed as his girlfriend but she disappears before he even steps on ship.
“Greyhound” looks appropriately dark and dank but it isn’t a good use of its leading man. In “Saving Private Ryan” and “Captain Phillips,” Hanks had much more on his plate and made a feast of it. Here, he’s picking at scraps while trying to look like he belongs in a shrine.
Christopher Nolan had a similar set-up with “Dunkirk.” Wisely, he spread the story around, found different ways to convey emotion and didn’t rely so heavily on the moves of one man.
This affords Krause the same stature MacArthur and Patton got in stand-alone films bearing their names.
On a big screen, “Greyhound” might really pop. At home, it’s a dad film – one you could leave to those more interested in World War II.
