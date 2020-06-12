REVIEW: Pete Davidson's heartbreaking in 'King of Staten Island'

If you’ve only seen Pete Davidson on “Saturday Night Live,” you need to discover another side with “The King of Staten Island.”
Loosely based on the comedian’s life, it shows how a 24-year-old tries to figure out his future after the death of his father, a firefighter.
Aimless and prone to getting into trouble, Davidson’s Scott Carlin thinks he might have a career in tattoo artistry. He dabbles in it with friends (who knock his ability to accurately capture Barack Obama), but can’t quite get off the dime to pursue it as a career.
When he tattoos a 9-year-old on a whim, Scott is confronted by the boy’s father (Bill Burr) and forced to make some tough decisions – particularly when mom (Marisa Tomei) throws him out of the house.
Poignant and funny, “King of Staten Island” shows just enough of the drift to give you a sense of the loss. Easily, it may be director Judd Apatow’s most heartfelt film yet. He makes Davidson extremely vulnerable and heartbreaking.
When he’s interacting with family and friends, Scott's the center of his world. When he’s not, literally anything could happen.
By mere chance, mom starts dating the tattooed boy’s dad and Scott is forced to go back to the source of his hurt – dad’s death – to figure out what has been missing.
Along the journey, Apatow introduces a cavalcade of locals who provide Staten Island flavor and charm. While Lynn Kaplitz gets the best lines as Scott’s aunt, Bel Powley (as his perennial hookup Kelsey) and Steve Buscemi (as a firefighter who knew his dad) anchor the emotional core. This is a cast filled with loving performers who help you see just how to make a broken man whole again.
Tears are just as prevalent as laughs; anger is tempered by action.
“King” doesn’t have any big “a-ha” moments, just a lot of little reactions that add up to plenty.
Davidson leans into everything, befriending that firefighter he thought was ruining his life and looking outside his sphere to see what he needs to do to please others.
“King” has some neat touches (notice Tomei’s home and the art that Davidson creates) and surprising scenes that make this pop.
It may not be Davidson’s calling card into Robert De Niro’s world, but it’s certainly a great explainer for the humor he embraces on television.
Available this week, it’s the kind of film that could have reigned in theaters.
“King” rules. Davidson rocks.
