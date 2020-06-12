REVIEW: Pete Davidson's heartbreaking in 'King of Staten Island'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’ve only seen Pete Davidson on “Saturday Night Live,” you need to discover another side with “The King of Staten Island.”

Loosely based on the comedian’s life, it shows how a 24-year-old tries to figure out his future after the death of his father, a firefighter.

Aimless and prone to getting into trouble, Davidson’s Scott Carlin thinks he might have a career in tattoo artistry. He dabbles in it with friends (who knock his ability to accurately capture Barack Obama), but can’t quite get off the dime to pursue it as a career.

When he tattoos a 9-year-old on a whim, Scott is confronted by the boy’s father (Bill Burr) and forced to make some tough decisions – particularly when mom (Marisa Tomei) throws him out of the house.

Poignant and funny, “King of Staten Island” shows just enough of the drift to give you a sense of the loss. Easily, it may be director Judd Apatow’s most heartfelt film yet. He makes Davidson extremely vulnerable and heartbreaking.

When he’s interacting with family and friends, Scott's the center of his world. When he’s not, literally anything could happen.