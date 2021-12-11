REVIEW: 'Power of the Dog' brings out strength in Cumberbatch, Dunst, Smit-McPhee

Director Jane Campion gives new meaning to the term “survival of the fittest” in her longing drama, “The Power of the Dog.”

Set in Montana in 1925, the place thrives on unspoken sentiments, operates on unwritten code. There, two brothers do what they must to keep going, even though outsiders could change their dynamic in surprising ways.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the gruff Phil Burbank, a cattle rancher who doesn’t suffer anyone. He calls out the men who work for him; he chides his brother, George (Jesse Plemons), and never seems to regret any move he makes.

When he taunts a young boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee) at a boarding house, the move is more than cruel. It’s barbaric. The boy’s mother, however, warms to George and, soon, they’re married.

Moving to the family ranch, with all of its incumbent displays of wealth, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee) appear to be as helpless as the animals Phil breaks. She starts drinking; the boy retreats to his books.

Every chance he gets, Phil makes life unbearable. “You’re a cheap schemer,” he tells Rose and, even though that may be true, it shouldn’t be spoken, particularly by a man of few words.

Campion lets the tension hang in every scene. She gives George plenty of opportunities to come to his new family’s defense but he never seems to take them. Instead, the two are left to wander this world alone, hoping someone will show them the opening they need.

While Dunst stumbles from hidden bottle to hidden bottle, Smit-McPhee finds solace in a world of his own making.

Walking around the ranch in his white shoes and high-water pants, the boy doesn’t seem long for the rough-and-tumble Burbank expanse. But, then, something clicks with Phil and he decides to teach “Little Lord Fauntleroy” the ways of his existence.

Smit-McPhee asks plenty of questions and doesn’t seem to let earlier treatment get in the way of the new friendship.

Campion hints at plenty of potential endings but neither Cumberbatch nor Smit-McPhee falls into the traps. Instead, they become a roaring ‘20s version of “The Odd Couple.”

Smit-McPhee has a helpless quality that works well in this setting. There’s a little Anthony Perkins here, a little Ricky Schroder there. Like Plemons, he doesn’t show his cards – even when he has a winning hand.

Campion, meanwhile, uses the vast ranch to help her story. Even though there’s room to spare, these are character who feel confined and unable to grow.

Dunst, in particular, seems smothered – thus, her drinking problem. But when Cumberbatch lets down his guard, there’s plenty Smit-McPhee can use to his advantage.

All three actors are impressive but it’s Smit-McPhee’s ability to stay focused that makes “Power of the Dog” strong until the last moment. The surprise ending makes you glad all are, indeed, not what they seem.

