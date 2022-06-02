REVIEW: Quiet 'Montana Story' reveals compelling family conflict

If the devil is in the details, “Montana Story” has plenty of them.

From dropping references only Montanans would get to listing the way you care for someone near the end of life, it’s stuffed with specifics. And yet, this quiet little story about a brother and sister coming to say goodbye to their father never feels bloated.

Often, in fact, we hunger for information, particularly about the man in a coma who has suffered stroke.

Son Cal (Owen Teague) has come home to size up the situation and deal with dad’s “affairs.” He calmly approaches everything – including the details of his past. And, then, his sister Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) shows up and there’s tension. She had a falling out at some point and, gradually, directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel reveal what happened to the family and why there’s resentment.

The truth-telling takes time (maybe too much time) but the revelations seem natural, particularly since no one is there simply to fill in the gaps.

We see the lanky Cal go through the motions of selling a car, saying goodbye to a beloved horse and dealing with an outsider (dad’s nurse, nicely played by Gilbert Owuor), but we need Erin for dramatic tension. When she finally explains her reticence, there's a discussion that should have happened years earlier. It’s good – particularly since it explains why she is so unsympathetic during dad’s last days. And there’s a whole other drama waiting to play out, perhaps in flashback.

McGehee and Siegel don’t go there but they do capture that slow-moving world that exists in the Midwest. They drop names, too, and references to events that anyone from there would embrace as legit.

Where “Montana Story” needs help is in those opening moments when it teases what kind of film it’s going to be. The beautiful cinematography, the sharp detail and the expressionless faces are fine, but they shouldn’t be carried to extremes.

Luckily, Teague is a great tour guide, pulling us through the family farm, showing us the home’s nuances, stopping short of embracing dad. He gets plenty out of his interaction with Owuor and has a nice moment with the horse, Mr. T.

But “Montana Story” wouldn't be a story without Erin. She holds the key that Cal only thinks he has. When she gives her account, the film reverberates.

Pace aside, “Montana Story” has its moments and a collection of very good performances. Richardson has already made a name for herself in other films. But this could put Teague on the map. He shows he’s capable of conveying emotions without a histrionic “Yellowstone” display. He's an excellent leading man who doesn't move -- or speak -- without purpose. That's something a film like this deserves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.