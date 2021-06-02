REVIEW: 'Quiet Place 2' makes you glad to be back in a theater

Considering most folks haven’t been back to a movie theater since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s an extra layer of fear to “A Quiet Place Part II.”

There, in a big, dark room, you wonder if someone will make a noise that will awaken those huge bug-like aliens. Tension is at its peak – a real coup for director John Krasinski, who has found a way to make the sequel every bit as good as the original.

To remind those of what’s at stake, he goes back to the day the creatures arrived. He introduces a new friend, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), then begins the onslaught. Flash forward 474 days and mom (Emily Blunt) is trying to figure out how she can get her three children out of their home and into some place a little safer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like the first film, “Part II” plays many of its scenes in silence. Because the creatures can’t see but have super-sensitive hearing, they can pounce anytime a noise is made. Luckily, Blunt’s late husband set up a path that would enable them to move stealthily. (What he didn’t consider were shoes – why couldn’t they wear sneakers on those gravel roads?)