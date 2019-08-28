Apparently, the goofy Le Domases believe they’ll lose everything if they don’t find her before dawn.
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett try to say something about the very rich but there’s so much baggage here, it’s never clear if this wants to be “The Purge,” “Ten Little Indians” or “Clue.” What it unpacks is anyone's guess.
Weaving, who looks a lot like Margot Robbie, becomes a game player once she determines these folks mean business. She gets help from her groom, but even the family’s little kids are armed and dangerous. In the process, plenty of others wind up dead.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
The Le Domas mansion, complete with hidden hallways and archaic weapons, proves to be a big help to the woman in white. She manages to hide out long enough to dodge the crossbows and axes. Still, she’s not welcomed with open arms by many.
“Ready or Not” wants to pluck a page from Jordan Peele’s playbook but it never quite finds a way in. It’s either horrific or horrible.
Brody and MacDowell are the reasons to watch. He’s the deadbeat relative with issues; she’s the haughty mom who doesn’t want to lose any ground.
Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett might have given us a bit more background before the game of “kill or be killed” begins. That way, we’d realize if the coke-sniffing sister deserves her fate or if she’s just a warning shot that others should heed.
When Weaving decides to set out on her own, “Ready or Not” finds moments that don’t really fit with the rest of the film. Resurrections become the norm and then it’s time for the family to gather around the table.
Who lives, who dies becomes irrelevant. By the time we realize what’s up, we’ve already tapped out mentally.
