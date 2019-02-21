Rebel Wilson used to be the person who could make bad movies good.
Now, she’s a comedian in search of a sidekick. In “Isn’t It Romantic,” she has several takers but no real prospects.
Adam Devine tries as the best friend (who could be the one she secretly loves); Priyanka Chopra has a shot as the “yoga ambassador” (who appears to have everything), and Betty Gilpin might do (as the assistant who turns into the rival). But none are given enough scenes to amount to anything, least of all a threat to the star.
Wilson plays an overlooked architect who gets mugged on the subway. The head bang puts her in the hospital and when she wakes up (shades of Amy Schumer in “I Feel Pretty”), the world becomes a little more vibrant, a lot more positive. She has an expansive apartment, a great wardrobe and a way with the star client (Liam Hemsworth) that suggests he could be the one.
The film, directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, is meant as an anti-rom-com rom-com but it doesn’t spend enough time sending up the genre to really get a dig in. Instead, we get plenty of references to much of Julia Roberts’ oeuvre and a list of tropes that, oddly, “Isn’t It Romantic” doesn’t shut down entirely.
Where it does shine is in big production numbers. Wilson covers “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and gets the whole cast to join her for a Madonna anthem. But, really, that’s just filler, particularly since there’s not a solid subplot or a lot for anyone to do.
Hemsworth (who’s following in his brother’s comic footsteps) gets a couple of laughs (and really can’t dance that well) before settling in as a plot device. He takes Wilson to a big bash in the Hamptons where Chopra gets her chance to test scenes from “The Good Place.”
The only real hope lies in Devine, who adds enough goofiness to make you look at something other than Wilson’s impeccable hair and makeup design.
She gets some interesting clothes, too, and, given half a chance, could be her generation’s answer to Doris Day.
To challenge Schumer and others, however, she needs writers who can toss off lines that get more than smiles. Calling Hemsworth “CW hot” is a good start, but the group assembled here never goes outside the template.
“Isn’t It Romantic” is sort of romantic, but not much more.