REVIEW: Rebel Wilson plays it safe in 'Senior Year'

The Rebel Wilson who stole films and influenced people kind of sleepwalks through “Senior Year.”

In the R-rated Netflix comedy, she plays a high school cheerleader who’s thrown into a coma for 20 years and, miraculously, wakes up to finish her education.

Naturally, she expects life to be the same and, in many ways, it is. There are still students who fit the high school stereotypes. But now, Madonna has been reinvented as Lady Gaga and cheerleading is something everybody does, not just the cool girls.

As the 37-year-old tries to fit in (she’s back in cheering, of course), she faces off with the daughter of an old rival who is an influencer and unlikely to follow anyone. Her ex (Justin Hartley) is married to that old rival (Zoe Chao); both are in a different place and don’t deserve the time that’s spent on them.

Still, Wilson’s Stephanie presses on, trying to bring back the past and, in the process, affect current students with her ability to confront the un-confrontable.

Directed by Alex Hardcastle, “Senior Year” suggests everything from “Freaky Friday” to “Mean Girls” to “The Prom.” It’s not as slick as any of those, but they do provide a template whenever this gets into plot trouble.

Wilson doesn’t exactly goose the comedy until the film’s midpoint. Then, she throws profanity to the wind, straps in and decides she wants to win prom queen, no matter how much her rival might be learning.

It’s fun to see the untethered Wilson wince at classmates who’ve found their own way – without bowing to school norms. She does things that aren’t exactly fitting for 37-year-old (contributing to the delinquency of minors, anyone?) and becomes totally inappropriate when the plastic tiara is on the line. Wilson has always been better as the girl who makes fun of the popular ones, but this is a shift that could have been mined for more laughs.

She does several dance numbers (with doubles) and restages the big cheer that cost her 20 years. Chao is good at one of those hover-mothers but “Senior Year” doesn’t give her or Hartley much to do.

Instead, Jade Bender captures all those vile emotions associated with "influencers" and Michael Cimino is just right as her boyfriend – and potential prom king.

When Alicia Silverstone shows up as a rideshare driver, there’s ample opportunity for more laughs but they’re not realized. Her appearance is just a way to give a shout out to all those films she did back in the 1990s. Wilson obviously was a fan but it would have been nice to draw on her past to make “Senior Year” really fly.

As a Friday night sit-at-home comedy, "Senior Year" isn't bad. It’s just not the kind of all-out effort Wilson is known for.

Like Melissa McCarthy, the comic star needs to trust her own instincts and go for the laughs, even when others say no. "Senior Year" is safer than it needs to be.

