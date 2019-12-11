REVIEW: 'Richard Jewell' clears one man, damns others

Director Clint Eastwood attempts to clear the air surrounding the Atlanta Olympics bombing in “Richard Jewell.”
Yet, in the process of exonerating Jewell, he also manages to take a broad swipe at reporter Kathy Scruggs (Olivia Wilde), suggesting she slept with an FBI agent (Jon Hamm) in order to get information for a newspaper story.
Because Scruggs isn’t around to defend herself, Eastwood’s storytelling is just as questionable as the case against Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser).
For those who don’t remember, Jewell was the guard who found a suspicious backpack at Centennial Olympic Park and tried to clear the area. A pipe bomb went off minutes later, killing one and injuring 111. Initially, Jewell was hailed as a hero. A former boss called the FBI with his suspicions and the initial impression began to change, resulting in Jewell as a suspect.
Eastwood does a fine job showing how the shift in thinking rocked the simple man’s life and turned his mother’s life upside down. As Bobi Jewell, the hand-wringing mom, Kathy Bates is about as perfect (and honest) as an actress can get. She can’t understand why her son is a target and openly defends him, even when she hears snippets that could make her think otherwise.
The hero, though, is Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell), an attorney who sees that Jewell is being framed and does what he can to clear his name. Rockwell adds yet another shade to his year of colorful performances (in “Jojo Rabbit,” “Fosse/Verdon” and, now, this). He gives Jewell the support he needs to stand up to a country looking for a fall guy.
While Hamm’s character has enough reason to believe there’s a case (Eastwood spills out the markers for the accusation), he’s fairly stereotypical. Coupled with Wilde, he’s an easy mark for those who want to paint the FBI and the media as enemies of the people.
Scruggs’ colleagues at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution say the late journalist hasn’t been treated fairly and, indeed, the idea that she got information through sexual favors does seem damning.
Still, the film is meant to cast the light on Jewell, not his detractors.
Hauser is incredible as the man caught in the headlights. First hitting our radar in “I, Tonya,” he epitomizes the fall guy in so many trumped-up cases. He’s as good as Bates and just as affecting.
“Richard Jewell” is just the latest in a series of Eastwood films about ordinary men in extraordinary situations. It’s not as laudable as “Sully” or “American Sniper,” but it does give Jewell another chance at redemption and an opportunity to move out of the footnotes of Olympic history.