REVIEW: 'Richard Jewell' clears one man, damns others

The hero, though, is Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell), an attorney who sees that Jewell is being framed and does what he can to clear his name. Rockwell adds yet another shade to his year of colorful performances (in “Jojo Rabbit,” “Fosse/Verdon” and, now, this). He gives Jewell the support he needs to stand up to a country looking for a fall guy.

While Hamm’s character has enough reason to believe there’s a case (Eastwood spills out the markers for the accusation), he’s fairly stereotypical. Coupled with Wilde, he’s an easy mark for those who want to paint the FBI and the media as enemies of the people.

Scruggs’ colleagues at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution say the late journalist hasn’t been treated fairly and, indeed, the idea that she got information through sexual favors does seem damning.

Still, the film is meant to cast the light on Jewell, not his detractors.

Hauser is incredible as the man caught in the headlights. First hitting our radar in “I, Tonya,” he epitomizes the fall guy in so many trumped-up cases. He’s as good as Bates and just as affecting.