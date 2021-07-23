REVIEW: 'Roadrunner' doesn't give Anthony Bourdain his due

If you saw Anthony Bourdain eat a beating cobra heart, you know he was a man who didn’t settle. The greatest sin, he said, was mediocrity.

In “Roadrunner,” a new documentary, you see how the food and travel expert lived life to extremes. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film uses friends, associates and relatives to get a sense of what drove him and why he committed suicide. While the film doesn’t draw any conclusions, it laments the loss and shows the impact he had on those around him.

Easily, stardom could have eluded him. Bourdain had a busy life working at Les Halles, a tony New York restaurant. But when he wrote “Kitchen Confidential,” a tell-all about the business, life changed. Producers pitched him the idea of a TV show and, sure enough, Bourdain blossomed.

Instead of using someone else’s words to tell a story, he insisted on writing his own narration. And there, the concept of "bigger, more, best" started to take hold. Bourdain wouldn’t settle for “good enough.”

