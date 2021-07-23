REVIEW: 'Roadrunner' doesn't give Anthony Bourdain his due

If you saw Anthony Bourdain eat a beating cobra heart, you know he was a man who didn’t settle. The greatest sin, he said, was mediocrity.
In “Roadrunner,” a new documentary, you see how the food and travel expert lived life to extremes. Directed by Morgan Neville, the film uses friends, associates and relatives to get a sense of what drove him and why he committed suicide. While the film doesn’t draw any conclusions, it laments the loss and shows the impact he had on those around him.
Easily, stardom could have eluded him. Bourdain had a busy life working at Les Halles, a tony New York restaurant. But when he wrote “Kitchen Confidential,” a tell-all about the business, life changed. Producers pitched him the idea of a TV show and, sure enough, Bourdain blossomed.
Instead of using someone else’s words to tell a story, he insisted on writing his own narration. And there, the concept of "bigger, more, best" started to take hold. Bourdain wouldn’t settle for “good enough.”
In life, that leaked over to his relationships. He was married twice, and was in a relationship with actress Asia Argento. When Argento announced she had been assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein, Bourdain doubled down and became a vocal #MeToo spokesman. Friends could see him changing and, when he and Argento filmed a series without some of his lifelong associates, they knew he wasn’t the Tony they remembered.
Neville gets plenty of people to talk – including chef Eric Ripert, who was filming with him at the end. They talk about his obsessions, his addictions, his loneliness. And, they share stories about him at his best. But, they, too, wonder about his death.
Neville uses artificial intelligence to re-create Bourdain’s voice. It’s an interesting choice, but a wrong one. With several Emmy-winning series to his credit, Bourdain wasn’t a man of few words. The technique doesn’t really add to the film, it just gets in the way of understanding a man without pretense.
Neville doesn’t interview Argento, either. Letting her weigh in about tabloid reports might have removed some theories and pointed to the real reason Bourdain decided to end it all.
For fans of his many food excursions, “Roadrunner” is a great way to see Bourdain in his element. Whether he’s joking in a kitchen or dining on a dirt road, he’s a charismatic tour guide. A hint of the trouble comes through – when Neville points it out – but “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" may be too eager to get answers Bourdain didn’t provide.
It’s not the tribute you’d expect -- on any menu.