REVIEW: Robert De Niro takes questionable turn in 'War with Grandpa'

There’s a real question swirling around “The War With Grandpa”: Why even go to battle?

Grandpa (Robert De Niro) and Peter (Oakes Fegley) have a great relationship before Peter is forced to give up his bedroom. More likely, the shots should have been fired at Peter’s parents who made the decision.

Still, director Tim Hill puts the two at odds and turns the family home into a booby trap, just waiting to be triggered.

Eventually, the stand-off reaches a breaking point but, until then, it’s odd that a senior citizen would stoop to messing with a sixth grader. Even more puzzling? Why grandpa didn’t go to a care facility until his leg healed.

Trying to conjure some of the smile-worthy moments of “Meet the Parents,” Hill offers several fairly heinous salvos – a snake in the bed, an exploding backpack, a broken jar of marbles.

You can see tricks from “Home Alone” and other kids vs. adults films, too. But this isn’t a fair fight.

When things heat up, grandpa enlists two friends (Christopher Walken and Cheech Marin) to do battle. The showdown occurs at a trampoline park where a potential girlfriend (Jane Seymour, the latest generation’s Ann-Margret) joins them in a brutal game of dodge ball.