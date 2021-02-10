REVIEW: Robin Wright paints breathtaking pictures with dark 'Land'

Like the character she plays in “Land,” Robin Wright made some serious decisions about her big-screen directorial debut.

Instead of keeping its action focused, she uses a vast outdoor canvas to tell the story of a woman who leaves urban life for a cabin in Wyoming.

The vistas are gorgeous – it’s impossible not to see what a strong painter Wright could be – but the situations are brutal.

To restart her life, Wright’s Edee Mathis gets back to nature, learning how to live on her own, provide for herself and appreciate the silence.

It’s a rather rash decision but one, we quickly learn, was prompted by outside forces.

There, in countless scenes, she drinks in the natural beauty, nearly chokes on its brutality. She tries to chop wood, can’t find adequate food to eat and, often, has nowhere to retreat for help.

Then, a hunter (Demian Bichir) shows up, gives her more than a few pointers and helps her cope.

The two bond in an unspoken way, but this isn’t the start of a beautiful relationship. There’s trouble there, too, and a hint of what is about to come.