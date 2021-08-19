REVIEW: Ryan Reynolds plays 'Free Guy' to the hilt

Back when Steven Spielberg was making summer entertainment, he might have loved sinking his teeth into “Free Guy.”
Filled with pop culture references, a goofy take on gaming life and a charming pair of Ryan Reynolds performances, it puts the “feel good” back in summer movie going. It also does what many directors (Spielberg included) couldn’t – make video games interesting to those who don’t play them.
Not unlike “Groundhog Day,” “Free Guy” follows a friendly bank teller through a series of monotonous days. He gets up in the morning, wears the same blue shirt and khaki pants, gets the same coffee at his corner shop and goes about his business until robbers arrive at his bank and start shooting things up.
He’s named Guy and he’s a background character in a video game. He’s not supposed to wrest the spotlight from anyone and, after the players leave the bank, he goes back the start of his life. “Don’t have a good day, have a great one,” he says to those he meets. When he starts showing interest in another character – a sunglasses-wearing killer – trouble ensues.
On another level, there’s a different story at play. Guy and the female assassin, called the Molotov Girl, were created by coders at a soul-sucking computer company led by an offbeat mogul (Taika Waititi). He stole the code that helped make “Free City,” the game, a huge hit. Millie (Jodie Comer) wants it back and enlists the help of a friend, Keys (Joe Keery), to make that happen. Their secret weapon: Guy (Reynolds), who goes rogue even when he shouldn’t.
In pursuit of the assassin (also played by Comer), he meets a gallery of famous performers (Channing Tatum is the goofiest) and gaming plot twists. When he gets his own pair of sunglasses, Guy decides to “level up” and meet the mystery woman on her terms.
Directed by Shawn Levy, “Free Guy” features plenty of familiar situations and reactions. In 3-D, it would probably seem like audiences are actually in a game. Reynolds, though, keeps this very light, playing dumb guy better than “The 40-Year-old Virgin,” which, yes, the film references.
Comer is great in her two roles; Joe Keery is a friendly co-conspirator who makes the quest for answers worthwhile.
Lil Rel Howery, though, takes a small role and makes it oh-so-important. He’s a security guard at Guy’s bank who has his own take on stepping out of a comfort zone. He’s a dandy sounding board and benchmark. When Guy decides to switch things up, he’s the first to sound the alarm.
While Reynolds has done these kinds of roles dozens of times over, he infuses this one with more than just snarky charm. Playing dumb is to his advantage. And when he shows up as another character, he takes the concept to a whole new level.
“Free Guy” is fun and freeing. When you’re watching it, you don’t think about any outside problems – which could be the reason why gaming is so popular. If you’re worried about saving the world from alien killers, who cares about a pandemic, right? Enjoy every blessed minute of this.