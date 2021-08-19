REVIEW: Ryan Reynolds plays 'Free Guy' to the hilt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In pursuit of the assassin (also played by Comer), he meets a gallery of famous performers (Channing Tatum is the goofiest) and gaming plot twists. When he gets his own pair of sunglasses, Guy decides to “level up” and meet the mystery woman on her terms.

Directed by Shawn Levy, “Free Guy” features plenty of familiar situations and reactions. In 3-D, it would probably seem like audiences are actually in a game. Reynolds, though, keeps this very light, playing dumb guy better than “The 40-Year-old Virgin,” which, yes, the film references.

Comer is great in her two roles; Joe Keery is a friendly co-conspirator who makes the quest for answers worthwhile.

Lil Rel Howery, though, takes a small role and makes it oh-so-important. He’s a security guard at Guy’s bank who has his own take on stepping out of a comfort zone. He’s a dandy sounding board and benchmark. When Guy decides to switch things up, he’s the first to sound the alarm.

While Reynolds has done these kinds of roles dozens of times over, he infuses this one with more than just snarky charm. Playing dumb is to his advantage. And when he shows up as another character, he takes the concept to a whole new level.

“Free Guy” is fun and freeing. When you’re watching it, you don’t think about any outside problems – which could be the reason why gaming is so popular. If you’re worried about saving the world from alien killers, who cares about a pandemic, right? Enjoy every blessed minute of this.

