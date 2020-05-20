REVIEW: 'Scoob!' moves faster than it needs to

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The exclamation point at the end of “Scoob!” isn’t there for effect. It’s a warning to parents that this film is as hopped-up on sugar as a kid on Oct. 31.

Constantly driving, never resting for a moment, the new animated version of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?”, goes beyond the scary neighborhoods and into worlds even the Avengers might not tread.

It’s all off brand, you might say, particularly since it also includes a number of Hanna-Barbera characters who never interacted with the Mystery Inc. folks.

Wishing to expand their franchise and deal with more complex crimes, Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby begin a business (with the help of Simon Cowell’s money – no kidding) and quickly find themselves in another world where the Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) tries to live up to his father’s past and live down his dog’s snide comments.

Their nemesis is Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs), a two-bit criminal who seems to have diversified enough to afford spaceships and out-of-this-world travel. He has his own dog, Muttley, and a visit to ancient Greece that includes the skulls of Cerberus (look that one up at tomorrow’s Zoom class). “Scoob!” jumps the shark long before anyone calls for it, but does get some of the elements right.