REVIEW: 'Sea Beast' roars with spectacular effects, animation

You won’t see a more elaborate animated film this year than “The Sea Beast.”

Filled with impressive ships, threatening beasts and maps that practically pop to life, it puts you right in the middle of the action and, yes, rocks the boat.

Karl Urban voices Jacob Holland, a legendary beast hunter, who’s charged with finding a creature who apparently threatens the safety of all who sail. Under the watchful eye of his mentor, Captain Crow (Jared Harris), he prepares the vessel, then realizes a girl is a stowaway. Young Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) shows more pluck than many sailors and, soon, she and Jacob are on an adventure few could imagine.

Unlike Moana’s ventures with Maui, this journey is frighteningly real. It involves those sea beasts (including one called the Red Bluster who could be a throwback to Gertie the Dinosaur) and enough close calls to fill any kid’s wish list.

The film’s real star, though, is the realism of just about everything – the water, the sails, the ship’s perilous journey. This is a theme park ride without the theme park.

Jacob and Maisie get close encounters with several water creatures and have to figure out who’s more truthful – the men with the wooden legs or the beasts with the untamed hearts.

Director Chris Williams makes “The Sea Beast” pop like a National Geographic special. He gets moments of great tenderness, too, and sends a message about trusting those in power.

Urban is appropriately gritty but Hator is the one to follow, particularly since she doesn’t view sea creatures with the same skepticism as others. When she befriends ones she calls “Blue” (because, duh, they’re blue), “The Sea Beast” becomes a tale for youngsters to embrace as well.

While it’s more intense than most animated ventures, “The Sea Beast” has the staying power of a story like “Treasure Island" or "Moby Dick." It traffics in the same waters but, this time, the water has a personality of its own.

Thanks to advances in special effects (and animation that’ll make you wonder if it isn’t really photography), the restless seas are just as unpredictable as the creatures who inhabit them.

Quiet moments (when Maisie and Jacob are alone, pondering their fate) show this genre can accomplish much more than many thought.

While “The Sea Beast” is a bit too long (it clocks in around two hours), it's more than worth taking the ride.

Hop on and you’ll feel like a book has just unfolded before your eyes.