REVIEW: 'Shang-Chi' is a ringer in the new Marvel universe

If you look at “Black Widow” and, now, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” you’ll see a stronger family influence in the latest string of Marvel films.
Parents push their children into the family business. Kids rebel. Fights ensue.
“Shang-Chi,” though, embraces comedy more than you’d think. Thanks to Simu Liu, the laid-back actor cast as the title character, this isn’t all business. Paired with Awkwafina (as his friend Katy), he’s able to channel a little “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” a little “Speed” and a whole lot of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
The rings? They’re a power source for his dad (Tony Leung), who can toss them like a carnival barker and walk away with a prize every time.
The trouble, however, emerges when dad wants son to return to the life of an assassin and help reach the woman in their life.
Shang-Chi, however, isn’t keen on killing, even though he went through training at age 7. He’s a valet in San Francisco and is just fine, thank you, taking cars for joy rides and navigating streets just made for crashes.
When another assassin (blessed with a machete-like arm) confronts him on a bus, “Shang-Chi” shifts into “Speed” gear.
It wanders into other worlds, too, and lets Michelle Yeoh show up as the voice of reason and the guide to a world that doesn’t embrace “fake” news.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Shang-Chi” manages to straddle both contemporary and classic worlds. It has its own set of rules (those rings are actually more like bracelets) and creatures that haven’t even turned up with the “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Remove the origins material and the high-kicking martial arts and this could easily be a light comedy. Awkwafina gets to accompany her friend to the battleground and, in quick order, learns how to shoot an arrow like an Olympian. She’s pressed into service when the enemies start invading and isn’t afraid to dish out advice – to anyone.
Liu, though, is the real find. He has the charm of Chris Hemsworth, the snark of Robert Downey Jr. and the focus of Jeremy Renner.
He knows what he wants and isn’t going to let others deter him, even if they were his mentors.
“Shang-Chi” goes heavy on visual effects and has a moment when it’s trying to tell too many back stories. But it lets Awkwafina help us sort things out before the rings start flying. Then, the fun begins.
Obviously, there’s a sequel just waiting to unfold. How it does – and who Shang-Chi befriends – is part of the miracle of Marvel.
Just when you thought you were tired of superhero movies, something like this turns up and rings you in.