REVIEW: 'Shang-Chi' is a ringer in the new Marvel universe

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Shang-Chi” manages to straddle both contemporary and classic worlds. It has its own set of rules (those rings are actually more like bracelets) and creatures that haven’t even turned up with the “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Remove the origins material and the high-kicking martial arts and this could easily be a light comedy. Awkwafina gets to accompany her friend to the battleground and, in quick order, learns how to shoot an arrow like an Olympian. She’s pressed into service when the enemies start invading and isn’t afraid to dish out advice – to anyone.

Liu, though, is the real find. He has the charm of Chris Hemsworth, the snark of Robert Downey Jr. and the focus of Jeremy Renner.

He knows what he wants and isn’t going to let others deter him, even if they were his mentors.

“Shang-Chi” goes heavy on visual effects and has a moment when it’s trying to tell too many back stories. But it lets Awkwafina help us sort things out before the rings start flying. Then, the fun begins.

Obviously, there’s a sequel just waiting to unfold. How it does – and who Shang-Chi befriends – is part of the miracle of Marvel.

Just when you thought you were tired of superhero movies, something like this turns up and rings you in.

