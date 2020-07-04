REVIEW: 'Shirley' lets Elisabeth Moss dig into a very dark well

Think twice before you accept an invitation to your professor’s house.
That should be part of any welcome packet students receive. It doesn’t register, of course, with Fred and Rose Nemser (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) when they are asked to stay with Stanley Edgar Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) and Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) in “Shirley.”
Asked to “help out,” the two find themselves drawn into a vicious world where he’s petty and demanding and she’s cruel and, quite possibly, crazy.
None of that surfaces initially, of course, because this is Vermont in the 1960s and students are still enamored with their elders. Jackson, a celebrated author, is furiously trying to finish a book about a student who disappeared.
She shares the struggle; Rose listens.
Directed by Josephine Decker, “Shirley” has more than a few parallels with “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Its battles, however, aren’t as open as the ones George and Martha waged. Here, there are snide comments at parties, insincere compliments at dinner.
There’s a hint, too, that this could be another of Jackson’s stories. Reality becomes such a flexible concept, it’s never quite clear what exists on the page and what is playing out in front of us.
An intriguing concept, this “story about a story” lets Stuhlbarg and Moss play every hateful moment to the hilt. She gives him blank stares and cutting criticism. He openly cheats in front of her. The cat-and-mouse game works well in such skilled hands.
But then there’s the matter of the newcomers.
Young is like the director’s eyes, taking in everything she’s given. But she doesn’t react much. Lerman is even worse. He’s a plot device who shows up only when a pot needs stirring. When the story gives them an out, it’s never clear why they do what they do.
“Shirley,” in fact, toys with closure. Does the book get finished? Do the Nemsers learn from the experience?
The story is more cryptic than we’d like. It’s also more uncomfortable than thrilling. When Shirley fills a wine glass to overflowing, we’re more concerned about the couch than her drinking problem.
Decker creates an unsettling world, one Moss clearly relishes. She digs in like Bette Davis and isn’t about to retreat just because someone says her behavior is bad. “Shirley” encourages her; she responds.
Because it’s based on real people, “Shirley” could prompt a revival of the horror author’s work. There’s much to be mined in the writings of Shirley Jackson. Somehow, this just seems like a start.
"Shirley" is streaming on Hulu.
