REVIEW: 'Shirley' lets Elisabeth Moss dig into a very dark well

An intriguing concept, this “story about a story” lets Stuhlbarg and Moss play every hateful moment to the hilt. She gives him blank stares and cutting criticism. He openly cheats in front of her. The cat-and-mouse game works well in such skilled hands.

But then there’s the matter of the newcomers.

Young is like the director’s eyes, taking in everything she’s given. But she doesn’t react much. Lerman is even worse. He’s a plot device who shows up only when a pot needs stirring. When the story gives them an out, it’s never clear why they do what they do.

“Shirley,” in fact, toys with closure. Does the book get finished? Do the Nemsers learn from the experience?

The story is more cryptic than we’d like. It’s also more uncomfortable than thrilling. When Shirley fills a wine glass to overflowing, we’re more concerned about the couch than her drinking problem.

Decker creates an unsettling world, one Moss clearly relishes. She digs in like Bette Davis and isn’t about to retreat just because someone says her behavior is bad. “Shirley” encourages her; she responds.