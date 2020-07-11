REVIEW: 'Showbiz Kids' looks at tough life of child stars

Bridges and Wheaton tell how money and jealousy complicated their home lives. Wood says she frequently felt isolated and learned solitary skills – like juggling – just to stay busy. She also says pedophilia is prevalent in Hollywood. Young male stars are often hit on by adults, adding yet another seedy element to the lifestyle.

While “Showbiz Kids” mentions success stories like Ron Howard and Jodie Foster, it doesn’t engage them or even explain why they emerged relatively unscathed.

Instead, it shows two aspiring young actors trying to make it in the business and how their lives are affected. That hesitancy Wilson mentions is obvious, but there’s also the hope that this could lead to something.

Sadly, Cameron Boyce, an actor who was edging out of child stardom when he died of an epileptic seizure in 2019, is here to talk about his struggles in the business. He exhibits plenty of business savvy and seems like someone who could rise above. He has a rougher edge than some of the subjects and displays a distance that says he wasn’t sucked in.

Still, the documentary isn’t filled with many happy endings. Winters hits the bases but doesn’t necessarily come all the way home. In “Showbiz Kids” there are enough storylines to fill a stadium.