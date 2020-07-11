REVIEW: 'Showbiz Kids' looks at tough life of child stars

If there’s an upside to stardom, it isn’t evident in “Showbiz Kids,” a new HBO documentary about the lives of child actors.
Directed by Alex Winters, a former child star who achieved fame with the “Bill & Ted” series, “Showbiz Kids” lets some pretty heavy hitters – Evan Rachel Wood, Henry Thomas, Mara Wilson and Wil Wheaton – talk about the pressure, the solitude and the fear that filled their lives when they were at the top of their game. Consistently engaging, it’s also massively depressing, particularly when the subjects talk about the price they paid to maintain a career.
Todd Bridges, the only surviving child star from “Diff’rent Strokes,” says Gary Coleman had to work when he was sick – and came back shortly after having a kidney transplant. Dana Plato died of a drug overdose one day after doing an interview about how great her life was.
Wilson, who starred in “Matilda” and a “Miracle on 34th Street” remake, says her life was like being in a restaurant and everyone was singing for her birthday but she didn’t like it.
As a child star, Wheaton says, he needed attention “because that’s the only way I know how to exist.” Backlash, however, was a very real thing – particularly when he happened to star in a film that was just a money grab.
Thomas, who became an international star after appearing in “E.T.,” says he was expected to know what to do, even though he wasn’t trained as an actor. Adults deferred and, when he didn’t deliver, he felt he was letting them down.
Bridges and Wheaton tell how money and jealousy complicated their home lives. Wood says she frequently felt isolated and learned solitary skills – like juggling – just to stay busy. She also says pedophilia is prevalent in Hollywood. Young male stars are often hit on by adults, adding yet another seedy element to the lifestyle.
While “Showbiz Kids” mentions success stories like Ron Howard and Jodie Foster, it doesn’t engage them or even explain why they emerged relatively unscathed.
Instead, it shows two aspiring young actors trying to make it in the business and how their lives are affected. That hesitancy Wilson mentions is obvious, but there’s also the hope that this could lead to something.
Sadly, Cameron Boyce, an actor who was edging out of child stardom when he died of an epileptic seizure in 2019, is here to talk about his struggles in the business. He exhibits plenty of business savvy and seems like someone who could rise above. He has a rougher edge than some of the subjects and displays a distance that says he wasn’t sucked in.
Still, the documentary isn’t filled with many happy endings. Winters hits the bases but doesn’t necessarily come all the way home. In “Showbiz Kids” there are enough storylines to fill a stadium.
Just watching the “where are they now?” aspects of film keeps us interested. But as soon as the actors begin talking, we have oh so many more questions. "Showbiz Kids" is the start, not the definitive word.
“Showbiz Kids” airs Tuesday on HBO and HBO Max.
