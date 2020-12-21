REVIEW: 'Soul' may be the pandemic film for everyone

Determined to avoid the Great Beyond, Joe pretends to be a mentor and gets 22 (Tina Fey), a real livewire who already exhausted other mentors. She doesn’t want to find her spark or live on Earth.

Director Pete Docter (who guided “Inside Out” and “Up”) isn’t afraid to tackle any of “Soul’s” questions.

Because he still harbors the desire to be a jazz musician, Joe takes 22 to Earth, hoping to still make his gig. Along the way, he visits spots he had earlier taken for granted. Docter’s team makes those little things resonate and helps us understand what the journey really is.

A cat named Mr. Mittens provides the cute factor and emerges as the must-have collectible from “Soul.”

Still, this is a film that doesn’t need an accompanying Happy Meal to sell. It goes deeper than any Pixar film before it and gets us to prioritize our lives. If any film was meant for a pandemic, this is it.

Fox and Fey do fine work (you won’t realize either of them are involved until you see the credits) and “The Late Show’s” Jon Batiste provides piano stylings that make you understand why Joe is so enamored with jazz.