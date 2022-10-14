REVIEW: Star-studded 'Amsterdam' muddies its own water before it settles down

There’s almost too much to consider in “Amsterdam,” a David O. Russell mystery wrapped in another mystery.

By the time its all-star cast has checked in, we’re ready for a crackling resolution. Instead? We get speeches that make us wonder if we really needed all that exposition.

Set in 1933 New York, it starts with two friends trying to run from a murder they didn’t commit. Rather than hide out, they try to piece together the clues and come up with an end that justifies the means.

It doesn’t.

Christian Bale (spending too much time trying to make something of a glass eye), Margot Robbie and John David Washington play friends who meet in Amsterdam in 1918. There’s a tie to World War I and a growing menace in Europe.

To figure out who might have offed their beloved general (who we see in an overly graphic autopsy scene), they begin questioning everyone from Anya Taylor-Joy to Mike Myers to Robert De Niro. The cast list is impressive but only Bale, Robbie and Washington get to do more than look innocent and nod knowingly.

Russell connects this to history, too, suggesting repetitive motion fallout is about to happen to those of us watching turmoil in Washington, D.C. There are bits and pieces of interesting business (a variety show of sorts becomes part of the big reveal) and set and costume designs that look expensive. But there’s also the monkey business that transpires before we get anywhere remotely near an ending.

Rami Malek, leading with his chin and clinging to Taylor-Joy like a ‘30s Jared and Ivanka, seems most suspicious but you know something like that is often a red herring. So you get other suspects (Michael Shannon, perhaps?) and there’s that “blink or you’ll miss it” cameo by Taylor Swift that hopes to get this off to a “Murder on the Orient Express” start. It includes several means of transportation, too, but “Amsterdam” doesn’t intoxicate the way something like “Knives Out” does.

It dwells too long on Bale – who’s interesting but indulged – and doesn’t give Washington much to do. Robbie is a tie to the hidden world, even though much of the nonsense doesn’t settle until the three get to De Niro, who’s another military icon who can make a speech that will change the world.

De Niro checks in (as he has in most recent dramas) but isn’t given the kind of flashbacks that would warrant his participation. He’s great with pauses and capable of matching a newsreel version of his character as the credits roll.

Still, “Amsterdam” isn’t the prestige film it pretends to be. It’s engaging. But, midway in, you wonder if it will amount to all the build-up. It might have, had the ending not arrived so abruptly.

Somehow, the film’s closing minutes suggest it’s finally onto something. Then, the games should begin.