REVIEW: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' is stuffed with curtain calls

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is stuffed – stuffed with battles, extraneous characters and references to people and places you may have forgotten.
From a pop culture standpoint, it touches all the bases. From a stand-alone film perspective, it’s hardly the “Star Wars” it could have been. Taken out of context, “The Last Jedi” was a better film. It brought back enough touchstones and plot points to please the faithful, but it also unfolded in a way that didn’t require prior knowledge.
“Skywalker” is like visiting a museum – it helps to know the history.
In the last of the nine-part saga, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is on his way to destroy what’s left of the Resistance. He’s enamored with Rey (Daisy Ridley), however, and thinks there may be a way to merge two warring factions.
While that story simmers, several dozen others get a shot at the front burner – and here’s where director J.J. Abrams goes wrong. In wrapping up 42 years’ worth of story, he feels a need to offer curtain calls for characters you had long forgotten. That momentary “a-ha” of recognition quickly gives way to a feeling of confusion. Why was it necessary to go there?
Rey’s friends – Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) – get shortchanged in the process. Sure, they get to meet new people, but the stories are so insignificant they don’t come close to an encounter afforded C-3PO (Anthony Daniels).
Considering Poe and Finn were such a strong part of “The Force Awakens,” it would have been nice to give them a greater presence – one that wasn’t in service to others.
Still, “Rise of Skywalker” does stand as a monument to the advances made in effects over the past five decades. When the first “Star Wars” film premiered, it was hailed as a special effects masterpiece. Now, its visuals look like something a student filmmaker might have done. Without it, we may not be where we are today – buying strange new worlds that were probably created on a computer screen. “The Rise of Skywalker” isn’t a hat tip to serials from the 1930s and ‘40s. It’s a visual tribute to George Lucas and the bold world he created.
What’s missing is a story that might have saluted him in another way. Abrams does what he can with the footage he had of Carrie Fisher. But it’s clear a strong presence by Princess Leia could have made this as stirring as the end of “A New Hope.”
“Skywalker” has its moments, particularly when it calls back to the past. But when it settles into telling the Rey/Kylo Ren story, it’s short on subtext.
Ridley, Driver, Isaac and Boyega go through the motions, but they can’t steal the thunder from Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) cruising into view.
More than anything, "The Rise of Skywalker" is a class reunion, not a graduation.
The good news: With this trilogy complete, “Star Wars” is free to explore stories in other galaxies far, far away.