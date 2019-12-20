REVIEW: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' is stuffed with curtain calls

Rey’s friends – Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) – get shortchanged in the process. Sure, they get to meet new people, but the stories are so insignificant they don’t come close to an encounter afforded C-3PO (Anthony Daniels).

Considering Poe and Finn were such a strong part of “The Force Awakens,” it would have been nice to give them a greater presence – one that wasn’t in service to others.

Still, “Rise of Skywalker” does stand as a monument to the advances made in effects over the past five decades. When the first “Star Wars” film premiered, it was hailed as a special effects masterpiece. Now, its visuals look like something a student filmmaker might have done. Without it, we may not be where we are today – buying strange new worlds that were probably created on a computer screen. “The Rise of Skywalker” isn’t a hat tip to serials from the 1930s and ‘40s. It’s a visual tribute to George Lucas and the bold world he created.

What’s missing is a story that might have saluted him in another way. Abrams does what he can with the footage he had of Carrie Fisher. But it’s clear a strong presence by Princess Leia could have made this as stirring as the end of “A New Hope.”