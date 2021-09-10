REVIEW: 'Storm Lake' beautifully captures community journalism

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bulk of the legwork is done by Tom, who may be the film’s unsung hero. Whether he’s questioning Sen. Charles Grassley or observing Iowa caucuses, Tom has his eye on what residents want – and need – to know. When he tries to convince dad they should lean into new media (he suggests a podcast), dad rebels. “It’s a bit of a roller coaster being Art Cullen’s son,” he says.

Risius and Levison show Art in full new-millennium Mark Twain mode hosting a panel of presidential candidates. But they also trek along as Dolores covers a Pork Princess appearance at an elementary school.

“Storm Lake” shows the town, too, and discusses how agriculture changed its demographics. Boasting a large immigrant population, it now has different needs and concerns. When the Iowa Caucuses unfold, the film’s directors lean into the shift and chronicle how the Times folks cover them. The process, alone, should silence media critics. This is how the sausage is made, print style.

Cullen’s brother, John, talks about the finances; an advertising rep weighs in on how difficult it is to get advertising in a community that has seen businesses close. Life isn’t easy but journalism is in the Cullen DNA. “We’re putting out a good paper,” Art says. “Ultimately, that will pay.”