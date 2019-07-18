Kumail Nanjiani shouldn’t have to work as hard as he does in “Stuber,” a regressive comedy about an Uber driver and a cop.
The two become a team when Vic, the cop (Dave Bautista), gets a tip that a big drug deal is going down. Because he just had Lasik surgery, he calls the ride-sharing service, gets Stu (Nanjiani) and the two begin their trek around Los Angeles to discover the location.
Along the way, they become involved in car chases, shootouts and other “48 Hrs.”-type stuff. They also have to deal with friends and relatives who either abuse them (Stu’s boss) or don’t trust them (Vic’s daughter).
The electric car Stu drives threatens to desert them, as well, but not until they’ve been to a veterinary clinic, a strip club, Stu’s sporting goods store and an art gallery.
Leaving plenty of glass and bullets in their wake, the two attract little attention from authorities until they get to the final phase of competition. Then, it’s just a matter of twisting the screw and moving in for the kill.
Michael Dowse’s direction is so predictable you know someone who’s good is going to turn out to be bad. Sure enough, that happens, but not until Nanjiani scores a few kills of his own.
The key to what laughs “Stuber” has lies in the comedian’s ability to be scared at what he’s capable of doing and reacting in ways Vic would never understand.
Indeed, many of Nanjiani’s smart rejoinders sound like he rewrote whatever he was given. The best of them reference “Terminator,” Styx, Dolph Lundgren and Ryan Gosling. He’s pretty funny, too, trying to do battle in the sporting goods store run by a real jerk (Jimmy Tatro) and express his love for a business partner (Betty Gilpin).
Bautista, however, doesn’t have the ability to rework his lines so, basically, he has to squint, grunt and mispronounce “cavalry.”
Clearly, this could have worked as a Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart film but it might have required too much time to get the script in shape.
With this pair, it’s likely they just had to turn to Nanjiani whenever the stunt men weren’t working overtime.
“Stuber” has laughs. They’re just packaged like action/adventure candy. By the time you get to the tantalizing center, you’re not sure why you bit in the first place.