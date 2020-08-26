REVIEW: 'The 24th' takes a stark look at racial divides

It’s not just the language that makes “The 24th” seem like a contemporary film. It’s the idea that many things haven’t changed, even though the screenplay is based on an event that happened more than 100 years ago.
Written and directed by Oscar winner Kevin Willmott, “The 24th” looks back at a Black regiment sent to Houston to build Camp Logan.
There, told they could get a stint in France, the men dream of a better life and a chance to win the first world war in Europe. Unfortunately, reality slaps them in the face every time they go into town. Houston police think nothing of beating the black soldiers. White residents offer their own rude greetings. Soon, the battle lines are drawn.
Colonel Norton (Thomas Haden Church), a more progressive leader than those around him, pushes the soldiers to rise above their situation. Chief among them: William Boston (Trai Byers, who co-wrote the screenplay), who studied at the Sorbonne before enlisting. Norton insists Boston should go to officers training school in Des Moines. Boston resists.
Instead, he believes he belongs in Houston. There, he learns plenty from the men who don’t think he belongs in their ranks and Marie (Aja Naomi King), a woman he meets on a rare night out. The two share a love for ragtime piano and concern that this isn’t exactly the best place to begin a life together.
Willmott paints most of the locals as unyielding racists. They give the outsiders their version of a 21-gun salute and resist Boston’s attempts to arrest lawmen who are obviously guilty of murder.
As tensions escalate, the men take matters into their own hands and begin marching in the streets. Here, “The 24th” comes to life. Although Willmott spends too much time trying to set the stage for the confrontation, he doesn’t skimp on the action. The Houston Riot of 1917 is bloody – and triggering. The trial that follows is eye-opening.
While Thomas Haden Church seems miscast, Byers is just right. He has an aristocratic air that works in this setting; his romance with King hints at what we got in “Ragtime.”
As other soldiers, Mykelti Williamson and Mo McRae provide dimension but there’s a lot of “The 24th” that marches to a much different drummer.
Nate Parker, the director of “The Birth of a Nation,” might have been able to wrest this from history and show how it parallels recent events. More attention to the period could have packed a gut-punch to those who say racism isn’t the problem it once was.
Better late than never, “The 24th” unearths a story that others buried – or just ignored.
