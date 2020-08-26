REVIEW: 'The 24th' takes a stark look at racial divides

Willmott paints most of the locals as unyielding racists. They give the outsiders their version of a 21-gun salute and resist Boston’s attempts to arrest lawmen who are obviously guilty of murder.

As tensions escalate, the men take matters into their own hands and begin marching in the streets. Here, “The 24th” comes to life. Although Willmott spends too much time trying to set the stage for the confrontation, he doesn’t skimp on the action. The Houston Riot of 1917 is bloody – and triggering. The trial that follows is eye-opening.

While Thomas Haden Church seems miscast, Byers is just right. He has an aristocratic air that works in this setting; his romance with King hints at what we got in “Ragtime.”

As other soldiers, Mykelti Williamson and Mo McRae provide dimension but there’s a lot of “The 24th” that marches to a much different drummer.

Nate Parker, the director of “The Birth of a Nation,” might have been able to wrest this from history and show how it parallels recent events. More attention to the period could have packed a gut-punch to those who say racism isn’t the problem it once was.

Better late than never, “The 24th” unearths a story that others buried – or just ignored.

