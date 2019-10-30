{{featured_button_text}}
The Current War scene

Benedict Cumberbatch plays inventor Thomas Edison in "The Current War."

 Provided

There’s so much reading in “The Current War” it’s a good thing someone invented electricity.

Using cards to identify just about everyone in the film, director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon assumes nothing.

He employs maps, charts – you name it -- so that you get the feeling it’s a PowerPoint presentation, not an engrossing story.

The film is an account of the race to bring electricity to the United States. On one team, Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch), the rock star of inventors who knows his stuff but isn’t afraid to throw a little shade. On the other: George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), a tycoon hoping to control the industry and make even more money. Edison touts Direct Current; Westinghouse pushes Alternating Current. The AC/DC battle is hardly as interesting as it sounds.

Benedict Cumberbatch uncovers plenty of Cumber-fans
Television

Benedict Cumberbatch uncovers plenty of Cumber-fans

The most combative it ever gets is when Edison suggests people could die if they go with Alternating Current. He demonstrates by killing a horse and, sure enough, someone thinks it’s a good idea for humans. That brings the electric chair into play and, before you know it, we see glimpses of the gramophone and motion pictures, other Edison innovations.

The most interesting character, though, is Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), a genius who works for both power brokers. He has amazing insight and, when Westinghouse can’t quite figure out how to get the best of his rival, comes up with a plan. More should have been done with the character and his regrettable place in history.

Photos: 41 images of Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre through the years

+40 
+40 
Orpheum Vaudeville
+40 
+40 
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
+40 
+40 
1942 playbill
+40 
+40 
Movie theater 1968
+40 
+40 
Orpheum Theatre

There’s a slight love story with Edison and his wife but it’s not given enough breathing room; “Current War” is more interested in showing men butting heads.

Routinely, a lot of the chatter wears thin, which prompts Gomez-Rejon to turn to maps that manage to namecheck just about every city the film is in.

Cumberbatch struggles with his American accent; Shannon doesn’t quite twirl his mustache as the perceived villain and Hoult isn’t given enough to do to really make a difference.

What does loom is the Chicago World’s Fair. There, the “winner” gets to light up the exhibitions and, presumably, gain a foothold.

Bruce Miller's report card: How good are the new fall shows?
Television

Bruce Miller's report card: How good are the new fall shows?

Gomez-Rejon makes the race mildly intriguing but the result is hardly a city of lights. Instead, it’s a way to bring the two men together and let both claim a piece of victory.

End cards explain what happened to the two, but a quick Google search could have done as much.

Low on wattage, “The Current War” doesn’t spark often enough to make you care who wins. It’s just another battle between powerful men that somehow comes at the expense of other, less-known people.

PHOTOS: Inside the set of 'The Kominsky Method'

+8 
+8 
The Kominsky Method Set
+8 
+8 
Kominsky posters
+8 
+8 
Kominsky swag
+8 
+8 
Sandy's book
+8 
+8 
Awards

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0