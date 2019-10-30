There’s so much reading in “The Current War” it’s a good thing someone invented electricity.
Using cards to identify just about everyone in the film, director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon assumes nothing.
He employs maps, charts – you name it -- so that you get the feeling it’s a PowerPoint presentation, not an engrossing story.
The film is an account of the race to bring electricity to the United States. On one team, Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch), the rock star of inventors who knows his stuff but isn’t afraid to throw a little shade. On the other: George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), a tycoon hoping to control the industry and make even more money. Edison touts Direct Current; Westinghouse pushes Alternating Current. The AC/DC battle is hardly as interesting as it sounds.
The most combative it ever gets is when Edison suggests people could die if they go with Alternating Current. He demonstrates by killing a horse and, sure enough, someone thinks it’s a good idea for humans. That brings the electric chair into play and, before you know it, we see glimpses of the gramophone and motion pictures, other Edison innovations.
The most interesting character, though, is Nikola Tesla (Nicholas Hoult), a genius who works for both power brokers. He has amazing insight and, when Westinghouse can’t quite figure out how to get the best of his rival, comes up with a plan. More should have been done with the character and his regrettable place in history.
Close
The new Orpheum Theatre opened Dec. 19, 1927. The theatre included vaudeville acts, such as a comedy acrobatic act and singer Frank Richardson. Ticket prices in 1927 were 50 cents for adults in the main floor seating and 35 cents for balcony seats. Children were charged 15 cents.
The RKO New Orpheum Theater, as it was later known, was only four stories tall when it was originally erected in 1927. Four more floors were added in 1948. The theater closed in 1992.
Playbill from the Orpheum Theatre's production of "Life with Father," which graced the stage Feb. 23, 1942, starring Lillian Gish and Louis Clahern.
Dubinsky Bros. Theatres of Lincoln, Neb., remodeled and opened the Orpheum as a movie theater. A suspended ceiling was installed and concealed the chandeliers and dome of the auditorium.
The Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City is shown in April 1985. A local group was given grant money in 1988 to study whether the Orpheum should be renovated to its original glory.
The ceiling of the Orpheum was uncovered in April 1999, exposing several original crystal chandeliers.
The Sioux City Symphony performs along with the Siouxland Master Chorale, the Morningside College Chorale and the Briar Cliff University Singers during the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
In this 2001 file photo, the new Orpheum Theatre sign awaits elevation above the marquee on the front of the building.
The Yanney family donated this chandelier for the Orpheum restoration in 2001.
People mingle in the lobby of the Orpheum Theatre at its grand opening in 2001.
The Orpheum Theatre fills with people during the grand opening ceremonies on Sept. 15, 2001.
Master of Ceremonies Jim Wharton welcomes people to the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Gene Hancer, Sioux City, wears period type attire while attending the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Bob Ralston plays the Wurlitzer organ at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in November 2004.
Larry Wentz and Amanda Krenz introduce the speakers at the Iowa Governor’s Debate at the Orpheum Theatre in 2010.
The Orpheum Theatre is shown in January 2011.
People dine during the Mardi Gras Gala outside the Orpheum Theatre on June 30, 2011.
Guy Fieri warms up the crowd at the beginning of his cooking show at the Orpheum Theatre on May 27, 2011.
Workers prepare the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in September 2010 while setting up for the Iowa gubernatorial debate.
Usher Trudy Gordon grabs a pair of ear plugs while preparing for the Bret Michaels concert at the Orpheum Theatre Saturday, December 21, 2013. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Irving Jensen, Jr., poses for a photo at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Sept. 14, 2016.
A cartoon of Irving Jensen, Jr., drawn by famed Disney director Ron Clements is seen at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 14, 2016.
The Orpheum Theatre is pictured in 2016, 15 years after its "rebirth."
A board outside the Orpheum Theatre displays coming attractions in fall 2016.
"Fluffy" (aka stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias) actually was there. Theater technician Joe Mahaney II talks in 2016 about some of the celebrities who have signed the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
The 1-ton grand chandelier is a centerpiece of the Orphuem Theatre.
Willie Nelson's autograph is shown in 2016 on the backstage wall at the Orphuem Theatre.
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life in 2001 and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II stands on a catwalk surrounding the dome above the the ceiling in the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II stands on a catwalk surrounding the dome above the the ceiling in the Orphuem Theatre in Sioux City.
The Righteous Brothers' autographs are shown on the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II flies a movie screen down across the stage at the Orphuem Theatre in Sioux City.
Director John Luebke of the Sioux City Rockestra is pictured ahead of the group's final concert at the Orpheum Theatre.
An audience assembles for a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, July 18, 2014. (Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal)
Iowa gubernatorial candidates Gov. Terry Branstad and Jack Hatch debate at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on October 14, 2014
People watch on a monitor as Victor Cayres, from Brazil, competes during the solo recital round of the Iowa Piano Competition at the
Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on March 19, 2015.
Members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra rehearse at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2015.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan., 5, 2016.
Donald Trump speaks with Jerry Falwell, Jr., at the Orpheum Theatre on January 31, 2016.
Kansas performs at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on October 7, 2017.
The Orpheum Theatre's seats are shown from the stage in 2017.
There’s a slight love story with Edison and his wife but it’s not given enough breathing room; “Current War” is more interested in showing men butting heads.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Routinely, a lot of the chatter wears thin, which prompts Gomez-Rejon to turn to maps that manage to namecheck just about every city the film is in.
Cumberbatch struggles with his American accent; Shannon doesn’t quite twirl his mustache as the perceived villain and Hoult isn’t given enough to do to really make a difference.
What does loom is the Chicago World’s Fair. There, the “winner” gets to light up the exhibitions and, presumably, gain a foothold.
Gomez-Rejon makes the race mildly intriguing but the result is hardly a city of lights. Instead, it’s a way to bring the two men together and let both claim a piece of victory.
End cards explain what happened to the two, but a quick Google search could have done as much.
Low on wattage, “The Current War” doesn’t spark often enough to make you care who wins. It’s just another battle between powerful men that somehow comes at the expense of other, less-known people.
Close
Note the different titles on fake plays for "The Kominisky Method." Production designers created them.
Sandy Kominsky's studio also sells mugs, bags and books. And, no, they're not for sale to the public.
Notice, Sandy Kominsky wrote a book -- and has cinderblock walls in his office.
A broad view of Sandy's desk (and memorabilia).
The seating area in the office.
Michael Douglas talks with reporters in the studio of "The Kominsky Method."
Alan Arkin, who plays Michael Douglas' manager and friend, talks about the series.
Uptown Theater
The Uptown Theater was located on the north side of Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Iowa Theater
Iowa Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Hollywood Theater
Hollywood (formerly Princess) Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Hipp Theater
The Hipp Theater was located at Fourth and Jennings streets. It was leased by the Sioux City Community Theater as a future playhouse in 1953.
Sioux City Public Museum
Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Movie Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Lower Fourth Street
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Capital Theater 1940-1959
The Capital Theater was locatedon Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
The Gordon Twin opened in 1954 and closed in 1985. The merry-go-round at the theater was from the old Riverview Amusement Park in Riverside Park. There were two screens on opposite ends of the theater grounds, with the projection building in the center.
Sioux City Public Museum
Esquire Theater
The Esquire Theater in Sioux City became the Empire and later yet the Cinema.
Sioux City Public Museum
West Theater
The West Theater was located on West Seventh Street in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Lower Fourth Street
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Dick Sivill and Ronnie Rapp distribute church bulletins and direct worshippers to suitable parking places at the early morning church service at the 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City, Neb., in this Aug. 1956 photo. Church services were held at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during the summer months at the Gordon Twin Drive-in theater in Sioux City and at 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City.
Journal file photo
Victory Theater
Sioux City Community Theater's Victory Theater before it was razed.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!