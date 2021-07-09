REVIEW: 'The Forever Purge' isn't sure what it's purging

In “The Forever Purge,” the latest and supposedly last in the series, killing isn’t confined to one night. One day after the nightly bloodbath, masked men and women continue to slaughter, this time for “cleansing” purposes.
It’s a little too much, considering the unrest we’ve seen in the last year, and it doesn’t provide any real answers.
Set in Texas, the latest installment starts with a divide between wealthy landowners and the immigrants who work for them. There’s tension, but the immigrants aren't worried about the racists they know. They're worried about the ones they don't and head to a safe house on Purge Night.
When the 12-hour "event" ends, they head back to work and discover folks there are still being picked off by a band of masked supremacists.
Fast-thinking helps ranch hand Juan (Tenoch Huerta) get his employers out of the purgers’ clutches before figuring out where to go for safety. In the process, we see Juan’s wife, Adela (Ana de la Reguera), caught in a trap trying to help an animal. She’s a victim, too, and soon it’s impossible to figure out why everyone without a mask is prey.
In previous episodes, there was a clear rich vs. poor or minority vs. majority divide. Here, though, it’s more than a little murky. What unites the killers? “We should all just stick with our own,” one says. But what does that say about the ranch owner’s son (Josh Lucas) who is as racist as the next guy in a mask?
Director Everado Gout takes this to extremes but doesn’t explain why. By the time we get a group of workers and bosses in a semi, we only know they’re headed to Mexico for asylum. Like Canada, the country has set a deadline for letting in Americans. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out there’s an overlying immigration message here but the film doesn’t explain why the Purge movement wasn’t stopped long before it got to Wild West proportions.
Gout throws in situations designed to promote understanding. The ranch owner’s son has a wife (Cassidy Freeman) who’s about to give birth. The immigrants protect her throughout the siege and help her get to safety. The son, meanwhile, helps them pick up friends on their way to the border.
Like the von Trapp family, the survivors are expected to climb mountains to get to Mexico. News reports say the tension is escalating with no end in sight.
So what are we to make of this “Forever Purge”? That it keeps going until everyone is killed? Or that it’s a cautionary tale if we don’t stop the rhetoric? Unlike the original film, this doesn’t have a clever concept, just a lot of violence. Rivers of blood flow throughout; innocents lie dead, just because someone has been given the “authority” to kill.
At best, “The Forever Purge” suggests no one should institute a night of killing. But even that message gets lost in the gunfire. It's a bloody mess.