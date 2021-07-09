REVIEW: 'The Forever Purge' isn't sure what it's purging

In “The Forever Purge,” the latest and supposedly last in the series, killing isn’t confined to one night. One day after the nightly bloodbath, masked men and women continue to slaughter, this time for “cleansing” purposes.

It’s a little too much, considering the unrest we’ve seen in the last year, and it doesn’t provide any real answers.

Set in Texas, the latest installment starts with a divide between wealthy landowners and the immigrants who work for them. There’s tension, but the immigrants aren't worried about the racists they know. They're worried about the ones they don't and head to a safe house on Purge Night.

When the 12-hour "event" ends, they head back to work and discover folks there are still being picked off by a band of masked supremacists.

Fast-thinking helps ranch hand Juan (Tenoch Huerta) get his employers out of the purgers’ clutches before figuring out where to go for safety. In the process, we see Juan’s wife, Adela (Ana de la Reguera), caught in a trap trying to help an animal. She’s a victim, too, and soon it’s impossible to figure out why everyone without a mask is prey.

