REVIEW: 'The Grudge' can't hold a plot

If you ever wondered how difficult the life of a real estate agent is, take a peek at “The Grudge.”

There, John Cho has to somehow move a house where three people died and several still appear to haunt.

44 Rayburn Drive has problems with curb appeal, too, since mail has been stacked for weeks and no one really bothered to change much since it was in the news.

Naturally, there’s interest – and in this ever-time-shifting remake – an impossible thread to grab hold of.

Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce, “The Grudge” twists and turns so much it’s very easy to lose track of characters.

Cho isn’t in the contemporary story – that belongs to Andrea Riseborough – but he is part of the house’s past.

Riseborough and her son move to the not-so-sleepy Pennsylvania town after the death of her husband. She’s a detective who shows interest in the three deaths at 44 Rayburn. Her partner (Demian Bichir) was on the original case but doesn’t want to talk about it, so she does a little snooping (why, we don’t know) and starts putting together the pieces.

