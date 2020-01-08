REVIEW: 'The Grudge' can't hold a plot

If you ever wondered how difficult the life of a real estate agent is, take a peek at “The Grudge.”
There, John Cho has to somehow move a house where three people died and several still appear to haunt.
44 Rayburn Drive has problems with curb appeal, too, since mail has been stacked for weeks and no one really bothered to change much since it was in the news.
Naturally, there’s interest – and in this ever-time-shifting remake – an impossible thread to grab hold of.
Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce, “The Grudge” twists and turns so much it’s very easy to lose track of characters.
Cho isn’t in the contemporary story – that belongs to Andrea Riseborough – but he is part of the house’s past.
Riseborough and her son move to the not-so-sleepy Pennsylvania town after the death of her husband. She’s a detective who shows interest in the three deaths at 44 Rayburn. Her partner (Demian Bichir) was on the original case but doesn’t want to talk about it, so she does a little snooping (why, we don’t know) and starts putting together the pieces.
Jacki Weaver (as an assisted suicide counselor) connects some parts of it. She’s dead during Riseborough’s story, alive during one with Frankie Faison and Lin Shaye, two seniors who are dealing with the effects of aging.
Weaver’s not a part of the Cho one, however, and that’s kind of how this “Grudge” falls – it’s awfully disjointed and filled with marginal frights. Sure, a hand comes out of Cho’s head when he’s in the shower, but most of the ghouls who haunt the house look like they could use a good scrub.
Pesce tries to make a tie to the Japanese film that spawned this but it’s just more of the same. What isn’t explained is why good actors agreed to do this? Cho, Weaver, Bichir, Shaye and Riseborough can attract much better work. Why did they settle for this?
At times, “The Grudge” looks like it’s a student film. The lighting is bad, the editing is worse and the plotting is haphazard.
Undoubtedly, there’s room for a sequel but this is one that shouldn’t have been remade or rebooted. Spooky houses are a dime a dozen.
Ask any realtor.
'The Grudge'
Rated: R for violence, profanity
Stars: none
Bruce’s Take: Try another open house. This one isn’t worth the effort.
