REVIEW: 'The Invitation' doesn't require any real buy-in

If someone offers to fly you to Europe to attend the wedding of someone you don’t know, refuse.

The reasons why become evident almost as soon as Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) discovers she has relatives in Great Britain who would love to meet her.

In “The Invitation,” she doesn’t even consider the downside of a free vacation. Because she has no known relatives (oh-oh), she grabs the ticket, marvels at the family mansion and doesn’t question why the people are creepy and the house is noticeably dark.

Soon enough, she’s being wooed by the master of the house, Walter (Thomas Doherty). He brings her dresses to wear (oh-oh) and invites her to a party that lets everyone get a look at the new relative. From there, it’s just a matter of time before she discovers why the butler is so surly and the maids are, well, absent.

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, “The Invitation” takes more time than it should to reveal its secret. It doesn’t require a genius, though, to know this place is filled with monsters who are high on DNA test kits.

Emmanuel tries to play much of this like a strong, in-charge woman but once she sees her bedroom ceiling move, she’s as freaked as anyone in an old mansion with secrets. While Doherty plays this cool (looking like a cross between James Bond and Billy Zane), you can tell he’s not exactly running a B&B.

To keep her radar off track, New York friend Oliver (Hugh Skinner) points out how utterly normal everything is. He’s a good decoy, but Thompson doesn’t use him enough to make this interesting. Instead, she leans into moments that scream, “Get out.”

There’s an attempt to upgrade the plot (not unlike Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”) but it doesn’t quite get there. Instead, this is a gothic horror film without many frights. Once it does reveal its hand (which we got from the trailer), it’s a protracted fight to the finish.

Vampires, we learn, don’t play by old-school rules and, when clumped in a herd, really do stupid things.

Relying on the help, Evie tries to make her escape. She has an innate sense of the estate’s layout and isn’t afraid to use a few martial arts moves to make a point. Going for a late-night jog, however, seems like the worst idea, yet the lack of a flashlight doesn’t seem to stop her.

Evie’s friend back in New York checks in repeatedly but not often enough, apparently, to see this was a bad move.

When she’s forced to take on centuries of vampires, the clueless visitor draws on stray knowledge to put Walt and company in the hot seat.

That’s a long way to go but, luckily, there’s light at the end of the tunnel and a shift that looks like it belongs to another movie.

RSVP? Oh no. Regrets only.