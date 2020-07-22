REVIEW: 'The Rental' makes you think twice about vacation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just when you thought it was safe to go on vacation, there’s “The Rental,” a cautionary tale for everyone who rents a home and thinks he’s going to have a quiet little weekend.

Directed by actor Dave Franco, the thriller features plenty of oh-oh moments and a few chills that even a dip in the hot tub can’t fix.

To celebrate a professional milestone (what, we’re not sure), two couples decide to rent a coastal home for the weekend. In addition to that hot tub, the place has plenty of space to roam, a killer family room and a creep caretaker.

Since Charlie (Dan Stevens) and Josh (Jeremy Allen White) are brothers, there’s plenty of history that needs to be unpacked. Charlie’s wife, Michelle (Alison Brie), and Josh’s girlfriend, Mina (Sheila Vand), get along well enough. But Mina and Charlie just happen to be business partners – which plays neatly into the story’s hand.

On hikes, at dinner and, yes, in the hot tub, those tensions are revealed, suggesting this isn’t going to be a quick little recharge.

When too much drinking (and too many drugs) becomes a sticking point for group activities, individuals discover there are cameras in the showers, suggesting that guy who handed them the keys could be watching.