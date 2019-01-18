If you think you’ve seen “The Upside” before, you have.
The idea of one person helping another over a medical crisis has been seen in dozens of films, including “The Intouchables,” the French film which inspired this.
Here, though, director Neil Burger capitalizes on Kevin Hart’s comic riffs and Bryan Cranston’s dramatic chops to give us an unlikely pair of friends. Twist the concept a bit more and you get “Green Book.”
In “The Upside,” Cranston plays a quadriplegic who needs a caregiver to help him with daily needs. He’s uber-rich and in possession of plenty of toys. The “life auxiliary,” as the job is known, has to have certain skills – most of which Hart’s Dell Scott doesn’t possess. He, in fact, is looking for a cleaning job, just to keep a parole officer at bay. When he stumbles into the “auxiliary” interview, he doesn’t think it’s all that hard.
Because he’s not a true caregiver, he’s a good fit – or so Cranston’s Phillip Lacasse thinks. He offers him a job – much to his assistant’s dismay – and begins to see where a breakdown could occur.
Hart has fun with things like catheters and monsoon showerheads, takes Cranston on a series of adventures and tries to give back the life that was swiped. Unfortunately, all don’t have the same sense of joi de vivre. Cranston’s assistant (Nicole Kidman) tries to keep this strictly business and quickly discovers there’s more to work than, well, work.
The two employees encourage a letter-writing relationship with a woman named Lily. It heats up and leads to a meeting that sets other wheels in motion.
While “The Upside” doesn’t miss a beat, it does edge into predictability.
Cranston does much with just facial movements and makes the most of a role that doesn’t call on all his bag of tricks. Kidman is wasted in an “also in the cast” kind of way. And Hart is much more palatable than he has been in recent comedies.
Burger puts the brakes on Hart’s antics and “The Upside” thrives because of that.
A bit longer than it needs to be, “The Upside” gives us a new film duo and, maybe, gets us to think about interpersonal dynamics, no matter how diverse. Less money (Cranston’s character is stinking rich) would have helped dramatically. When money doesn’t factor into decisions, something else must. Here, we don’t always see that.
Opera plays too much of a role for "The Upside's" own good and the idea that Aretha Franklin didn't register with Cranston's character is too much of a stretch. Still, Burger lets it all play out and gets that crescendo he seems to want.