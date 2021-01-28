REVIEW: The 'whys' of friendship don't come through in 'Our Friend'

Could you put your own life on hold to help a friend with the end of hers? That’s the question that shrouds “Our Friend” throughout much of its running time.

Jason Segel stars as a couple’s best friend, Dane, who decides to move in and help out when Nicole (Dakota Johnson) is diagnosed with cancer. He sees how overwhelmed they are and figures he can handle mundane tasks, tend their daughters and make the transition a bit easier.

It’s a magnanimous gesture that shows just how strong some friendships are.

Still, who can do something like that? Because he’s drifting in life, Dane doesn’t feel bound to any place, person or job. He’s needed and he answers the call.

To understand the mindset, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite offers glimpses of the trio (Casey Affleck plays Nicole’s husband, Matt) at different stages in their lives. Dane starts as Nicole’s theater friend, then morphs into Matt’s sounding board. The three do plenty together before her illness becomes the tie that binds.

Matt, an ambitious journalist, often puts work before family, which causes friction. Dane eases the tension, befriends both and fends off snark from outside sources.